"Antonio Pierce had inside knowledge & still went 4-13": NFL fans roast ex-Raiders HC on insinuating Tom Brady shared information from Fox meetings

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:31 GMT
Antonio Pierce discusses Tom Brady
Antonio Pierce discusses Tom Brady's involvement in Raiders' coaching as part-owner - vai Getty/CMS

Antonio Pierce has given more insight into how Tom Brady affects the Las Vegas Raiders' football operations as a part-owner, but fans are reminding him of how he squandered such an "advantage".

On Thursday's episode of Mad Dog Radio, the former head coach, who currently works as a studio analyst for CBS. claimed that the former quarterback-turned-Fox color commentator would share information that he received during production meetings with the Raiders' coaching staff and front office:

“This is unprecedented, what we’re seeing. ...It’s not hard for him to watch a few things on a Friday practice or hear things in a production meeting and be like, ‘Hmm,’ and have tidbits. And you’d be foolish enough to think that he’s not gonna share that with the Raiders because we had those conversations about certain things.”
He continued:

“I know he was a great asset for us with the Raiders when I was there. And I think he’ll still be a great asset as he’s going forward and I think this does help him out, and the Raiders. ...He’s been around, he was at OTAs, he was in the draft meetings. He’s been around a lot more than he was last year with me.”
However, his comments were met with mockery from fans:

"Guess he didn’t know how to use that info," one wondered.
"Best way to never get an NFL coaching job again," another "warned".
"Should’ve kept that in (the) vault after how that team looked all year," another admonished.

Antonio Pierce takes jab at Raiders while praising Geno Smith

A lingering aspect of Antonio Pierce's tenure as Raiders head coach was his lack of a hardy notable quarterback. When he assumed the reins in the aftermath of Josh McDaniels' midseason dismissal in 2023, erstwhile-starter Jimmy Garoppolo had been simultaneously demoted in favor of then-rookie Aidan O'Connell, who proved mediocre despite leading the team to a 5-4 finish.

He would enter the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew as his starter, only for the Pro Bowler to struggle and be benched in favor of O'Connell. Desmond Ridder also had some starts later that season, and the three combined for a division-worst 4-13 record.

In the ensuing offseason, the team traded for Geno Smith, who would perform decently in his debut - 362 passing yards (a record for a newcomer to the team) and a touchdown against an interception in a 20-13 win at the New England Patriots. During the post-game breakdown on The NFL Today, Pierce said:

“Just Geno, baby. Not win, but just Geno, player of the week, airing it out... Last year, I know, didn’t have a quarterback. This year, they have a quarterback. They’re winning, and it’s because of Geno that’s going to continue to happen.”

Smith, however, would crumble this past Monday, throwing three interceptions in his home debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders lost 9-20.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
