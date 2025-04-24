“Anybody but O-line/D-line” - Micah Parsons’ brother sends clear message to Jerry Jones as Tyler Booker and Grey Zabel emerge as draft targets

Micah Parsons’ brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., publicly urged Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Wednesday to avoid drafting offensive or defensive linemen in the first two rounds, stressing the need for more playmakers. His post pointed to a push for skill players over line depth early in the draft.

“Anybody but oline/dline in the 2 rounds and I’m good lol we neeed playmakers period we can address that other sh*t can be address down the line,” Parsons Jr. tweeted.

NFL insider Albert Breer reported that the Cowboys are seriously considering offensive linemen at No. 12. On his podcast on Monday, Breer mentioned North Dakota State interior lineman Grey Zabel as a surprise name who could go in the top half of the first round.

Per ESPN reporter Todd Archer, Dallas has also shown interest in Alabama guard Tyler Booker. Booker, who played mostly left guard in college, trained at center and right guard leading up to the draft. He’s been praised by scouts for pass and run blocking.

Other names linked to the team include wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

Meanwhile, Parsons has yet to receive a contract extension. While speaking to reporters this week, he alluded to plans of attending offseason workouts but may not take the field without a new deal. USA Today’s Jacob Camenkar reported Parsons’ next deal could be worth around $201 million.

The Cowboys have major decisions ahead. Draft choices and contract talks may set the tone for the season.

Micah Parsons keeps focus on training camp, jokes Latto’s presence could spark five-sack game

Micah Parsons shared an amusing hypothetical during an interview with “House of Highlights,” revealing that he’d be highly motivated to perform if rapper Latto were in the stands at a Cowboys game. Parsons joked that he might record five sacks if she attended.

"I'm not gonna lie, if Latto came up to Dallas, and went crazy, I might have five sacks," Parsons said on Thursday.

During an appearance at the Reliant Home Run Derby, Parsons, whose extension is still in the works, stated that his agent will handle the contract discussions, and he plans to show up for training camp regardless of the deal’s status.

“My agent will call me once the deal is done,” Parsons said on Tuesday, via NFL.com. “ ... I’ve gotta walk through it. I’m not so much of an iPad person. I’ll be there learning.”

Parsons remains focused on his preparation for the season while the Cowboys work out his future.

