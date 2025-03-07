AP Mock Draft: Insider predicts Justin Herbert’s Chargers pairing Ladd McConkey with speedster

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers rebounded significantly in 2024, inverting their 2023 record, from 5-12 to 12-5, and returning to the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first season as coach. But after a first-round playoff exit, Rob Maaddi foresees them adding help for breakout performer Ladd McConkey.

The Associated Press' NFL writer predicted that the Chargers will use the 22nd pick on Matthew Golden, who exploded for 987 yards and 14 touchdowns on 58 receptions in his sole season in Texas and helped the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Golden shot up the ranks in Daniel Jeremiah's latest prospect rankings, entering the top 15:

"Golden has average size; but he plays with tremendous polish, instincts and toughness. ... He can defeat press coverage with quickness or strength. He understands how to tempo routes and sets up defenders down the field. He can change gears when the ball goes up and he tracks it naturally."

Bleacher Report insider foresees Justin Herbert, Chargers luring Chris Godwin in free agency

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters foresees the Chargers leaning toward free agency to bolster their wideout corps.

One name he singles out is Chris Godwin, the one-time Super Bowl champion who has spent his entire career as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer:

"Godwin would likely be the home run signing. The 29-year-old has recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards four times and was on pace for the best season of his career in 2024 before a dislocated ankle ended his year after seven games. He had 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns before the injury."

Another potential target for the franchise is DK Metcalf, who requested a trade out of the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, the Chargers were among the teams that he mentioned, according to Ian Rapoport.

According to A to Z Sports' Adam Holt, the two-time Pro Bowler represents something that the team currently lacks: a big-bodied presence:

"Quentin Johnston has some stature, but he's not proven to be successful in contested catch situations or shown that he will use his size to the best of its ability. ... Additionally, Joshua Palmer, one of the bigger passing game options for the Chargers in recent years, is an impending free agent this offseason."

The new league year will begin on Wednesday.

