"April is our month": Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochelle shares wholesome picture for couple's anniversary 

Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend, Rochelle Searight, marked a special anniversary with the injured San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. She posted a throwback photo on social media. Aiyuk remains in recovery from a torn ACL and has an uncertain future with the team.

Aiyuk, 27, was the 49ers' first-round draft choice in the 2020 NFL draft and signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension last week after a protracted holdout.

Searight has been his partner since he played college ball at Arizona State University. The two got married and have a son together, born in May 2020, after relocating to the Bay Area.

On Thursday, Searight posted on Instagram Stories an old picture of the couple with a brief message celebrating their anniversary:

"April is our month, Happy anniversary. I April 🤍 10," said Searight in her Instagram Stories.

Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochells's IG Story

The celebration comes as Brandon Aiyuk faces significant professional challenges. After signing his lucrative contract extension, he suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him for much of the previous season.

This injury contributed to the 49ers' disappointing 6-11 record, a substantial drop-off for a team that had championship aspirations.

Rochelle is a pillar of support amid Brandon Aiyuk's struggles

Rochelle has been known to be a pillar of support for Aiyuk. Just weeks before their anniversary, Rochelle posted a birthday tribute highlighting their bond:

"Happy Birthday to the most special person in my life I pray this is the best year you've ever experienced. Nothing would bring me more joy than to be sitting together 365 days from now & you tell me that 27 was the best year of your life.

"You deserve ultimate happiness & I will do everything in my power to make sure that happens," Searight wrote on March 22, 2025, alongside photos of their life together.

While Searight focuses on personal milestones, Brandon Aiyuk faces professional uncertainty. Coach Kyle Shanahan recently addressed Aiyuk's recovery timeline at league meetings:

"It's too early to tell. The goal is always early. You hope to have him right away. We were told by his doctor there's a chance (to play Week 1). But it's too early in the process and we'll see when we get closer to training camp and see what it looks like."

General manager John Lynch has indicated the team needs to get younger and realign spending, which has placed Aiyuk at the center of trade discussions despite his recent extension.

The team has already traded fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. This makes Aiyuk's recovery and status even more critical to the team's plans.

