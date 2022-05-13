"Best college town I've ever been to" - Arch Manning drops major hint about his next career move

Arch Manning possibly dropped a huge hint regarding where his college football career will start. The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman high school quarterback, who’s the number one quarterback in the 2023 class, spoke highly of one SEC school.

The quarterback said that Athens, Georgia, where the University of Georgia is located, is the best college town he’s attended, and he loves head coach Kirby Smart, saying:

“I love coach Kirby (Smart), and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs, and it shows; they had 15 players drafted. Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people. They know how to win, know what it takes, and it was cool seeing that.”

Manning’s head coach at Isidore Newman, Nelson Stewart, said in March of this year that the quarterback has gotten to know Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and has a “good relationship” with the team’s coaching staff.

The Isidore Newman senior quarterback said that he’d commit if he was ready but will see about official visits after the spring:

“If I was ready, I’d commit right now. I would, so I’m just waiting. I want to get through this spring with this new offense and new coaches [at Newman], so after spring, I’m gonna see about the official visits.”

He also attended the Bulldogs’ win versus South Carolina in September of last year. The quarterback also took trips to Alabama and Texas this spring, the two other colleges near the top of his list.

Last season, the quarterback threw for 1,371 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games for Isidore Newman. He also had 310 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Arch Manning and his quarterback family

Arch's uncles Peyton (l) and Eli (r) with grandfater Archie (m)

His dad is Cooper, but his uncles and grandfather played in the NFL. Peyton Manning played 17 seasons in the league with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Eli Manning played his entire 16-year career in the NFL with the New York Giants. The high school quarterback’s grandfather, Archie, played 13 seasons in the league.

Garland Gillen @garlandgillen Arch Manning was asked about his timeline for a commitment: "I got to figure that out."



We’ll see where he’ll start his collegiate career as he looks to finish his senior season in high school.

