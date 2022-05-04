Archie Manning makes an admission on grandson Arch Manning's gridiron future

The Manning name is synonymous with football, and we are going to have another one in the college system very soon. Archie Manning, the father of Peyton, Eli and Cooper, made some comments regarding how his grandson, Arch, has been chased by college teams.

Arch, Cooper's father, is thought, by many, to be the number one prospect and has had his fair share of letters and recommendations as organizations try their best to snap up the 18-year-old.

PFF Draft @PFF_College Five-star QB and the No. 1 overall player in 2023 Arch Manning is visiting UVA today, per @247Sports Five-star QB and the No. 1 overall player in 2023 Arch Manning is visiting UVA today, per @247Sports. https://t.co/p9xNYhfOVp

Archie was speaking at an event in Birmingham on Monday and detailed that he doesn't exactly like how colleges attempt to lure future prospects. He stated that with Peyton and Eli, the letters from college teams started in their senior year, with Arch, it started in seventh grade.

Archie said:

"When Peyton, Eli and Cooper went through it, it really didn’t turn up until the spring before their senior year. They might have been getting letters, but with Arch, it started in the seventh grade. ... I’m not that fond of that, but that’s just the way it is."

Archie continued:

"I know Arch. He wants to go where he’s going to be happy as a student, too. I always told my kids that. Pick a place where, if football doesn’t work out, where are you going to be happy going to school? I think every young person deserves to have a good college experience."

Archie Manning is happy and proud of Arch Manning

Arch Manning looking on at FSU v Clemson

Despite the efforts of college teams trying to sign his grandson from such an early age, Archie is nothing but proud of Arch. With two such high-profile uncles, the 18-year-old is going to have serious pressure on his shoulders from his first college snap.

However, for Archie, being the most sought-after prospect in the country puts a lot of pressure on the 18-year-old, but Cooper, Arch's father, has done a great job during the crazy process of teams trying to recruit his son.

Archie said:

"We’re proud of Arch. It really doesn’t mean anything to me for him to be the No. 1 recruit in the nation. I think that puts a lot of added pressure. The recruiting world has changed and college football has changed a lot. But we’re proud of Arch.

"The best thing for me, as grandpa, is I stay out of it. I have a really good grandfather-grandson relationship. His dad, Cooper, has done a good job during this crazy recruiting. It’s really changed. I’m proud of what they’ve done."

With the Manning name and success going hand-in-hand in the NFL, when Arch Manning does eventually make his way into the pros, many will be watching to see if he is as good as his two Super Bowl-winning uncles.

But for now, the 18-year-old's biggest challenge is choosing a college to start his journey with. Any organization will be lucky to have a Manning playing quarterback, and if all reports are correct, Arch may be the best Manning yet, which is a scary thought.

