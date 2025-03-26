Are the Giants hosting Travis Hunter and his family at their facility? Exploring viral rumors on top draft prospect

Travis Hunter appears to be the new heavy favorite to be the New York Giants' third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But contrary to a current rumor, he has yet to have any actual plans to meet their coaches and executives.

On Tuesday, a certain "Wesley Steinberg", purporting to be an insider for the team and the NFL at large, claimed that the organization would be hosting the Colorado Buffaloes star WR/CB and his entourage at its facilities in East Rutherford:

A closer perusal of the account, however, reveals it to be a mere joke. This same account claimed last year that the Giants were going to release then-starting QB Daniel Jones with a post-June 1 designation (it did not happen, though he would be released anyway in the middle of the season after poor performance):

"Wesley Steinberg" erroneously reports on Daniel Jones' fate

Last March, he had also reported that Russell Wilson was a "lock" to join the team (he instead signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers):

Analysts still foresee the Giants drafting Travis Hunter third overall

Despite the blatant falseness of the post above, there is still reason to believe that Travis Hunter will end up being a Giants player. In his latest Mock Draft, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks says:

"Adding a two-way standout doesn’t solve the Giants’ most pressing need, but Hunter’s playmaking presence would help the offense and defense improve."

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport concurs with him, noting that his presence could help elevate sophomore Malik Nabers and free-agent signings Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland:

"This isn’t to say Hunter should be a full-time two-way player. Only that the Giants have a need at both spots he plays."

And finally, Anthony Rivardo, lead Giants writer for Empire Sports Media, calls drafting Travis Hunter would be some sort of wake-up call for incoming third-year Deonte Banks, who struggled in shutdown situations as a sophomore:

"Hunter could contribute as a cornerback with elite ball skills to make plays and break up passes in coverage — arguably the biggest weakness in Banks’s game. The two could rotate depending on matchups, or Hunter could be a rotational player, seeing the field in specific packages or mixing in when the starters are banged up/needing rest."

The 2025 Draft will be held in Green Bay from April 24 to 26.

