The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, who are playing today, both feature a Cook. Dalvin and James are both running backs who play for the teams, respectively.

Cook is a common last name, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see players with that last name not related. In fact, Dalvin is not related to Jared Cook, a former tight end. Is this true for James and Dalvin?

Are James Cook and Dalvin Cook related?

Dalvin has long been one of the NFL's top running backs, but he can't claim to be the only member in his family to be an NFL running back. James, for the Bills, is his brother.

James was selected by the Bills this year with the 63rd pick in the NFL Draft. He was a second-round pick just like his brother.

About his brother, James told NFL Network:

"Having him as an older brother is a plus for me. Being in the NFL, he tells me all the tricks and trades to the game. Him being a vet, just looking up to him as an older brother — it’s special."

They join the Kelces (Travis and Jason), the Watts (Derek, TJ and JJ), the Diggs (Stefon and Trevon) and more families that have brothers in the NFL and are facing off today in a key matchup.

The Bills enter at 6-3, clinging to a one-game lead in the AFC East. The Vikings are 7-1 and on the verge of running away with the NFC North.

How many Cook brothers are in the NFL?

Right now, there are only two members of that family in the NFL- James and Dalvin.

Minnesota Vikings v Miami Dolphins

They have a half-brother who is in college playing basketball for Ole Miss in DeAndre Burnett. The rest of their siblings have not achieved athletic success to this point, so they remain the only professional athletes in the family.

