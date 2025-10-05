  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Are you out of your mind?”: Rex Ryan blasts Jerry Jones’ bold claim on Cowboys defense

“Are you out of your mind?”: Rex Ryan blasts Jerry Jones’ bold claim on Cowboys defense

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 05, 2025 18:11 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

This week, the Dallas Cowboys face the struggling New York Jets, a team whose offense made numerous mistakes in their Monday night defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

In the build-up to the game, former NFL coach Rex Ryan was talking to ESPN about the Cowboys. In particular, he was asked about the claim made by owner Jerry Jones that the Cowboys defense has improved.

Here is his response:

"Are you out of your mind? They stunk before. They're going to stink now, and their going to stink today."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Coming into this weekends game, the Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the league this season.

After four games, the Cowboys have conceded a league high 420 yards a game on average, alongside 33 points a game. Their defense against the run game is slightly better (only the 20th worst in the league), but any advantages gained from this are removed by their poor pass defense.

This has been a reason why the Cowboys come into their game against the Jets with a 1-3 record, the only win coming thanks to the work of kicker Brandon Aubrey in overtime against the Giants.

Ad

The silver lining for the Cowboys is that the Jets have one of the worst passing offenses in the league and have struggled throughout the season. The Jets defense is slightly better than the Cowboys, but the difference is minimal.

This means that with the Cowboys' stronger offense, they should be able to win the game.

Jerry Jones on getting the win against the Jets

Jerry Jones has also spoken to the media about what a win against the New York Jets would do for his team. He said the following to local radio:

Ad
"A win in the NFL is never guaranteed. Yes, the Cowboys are facing some pretty tough injury news this week, but this team should still take the win in MetLife Stadium."

The Cowboys come into this game not only with a poor performance defense but with a minor injury crisis. There are numerous members of the teams offensive line that have been ruled out of the game, denying Dak Prescott protection at times.

However, Jones (and many Cowboys fans) are confident that they can win the game.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications