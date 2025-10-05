“Are you out of your mind?”: Rex Ryan blasts Jerry Jones’ bold claim on Cowboys defense

This week, the Dallas Cowboys face the struggling New York Jets, a team whose offense made numerous mistakes in their Monday night defeat to the Miami Dolphins.In the build-up to the game, former NFL coach Rex Ryan was talking to ESPN about the Cowboys. In particular, he was asked about the claim made by owner Jerry Jones that the Cowboys defense has improved.Here is his response:&quot;Are you out of your mind? They stunk before. They're going to stink now, and their going to stink today.&quot;Coming into this weekends game, the Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the league this season.After four games, the Cowboys have conceded a league high 420 yards a game on average, alongside 33 points a game. Their defense against the run game is slightly better (only the 20th worst in the league), but any advantages gained from this are removed by their poor pass defense.This has been a reason why the Cowboys come into their game against the Jets with a 1-3 record, the only win coming thanks to the work of kicker Brandon Aubrey in overtime against the Giants.The silver lining for the Cowboys is that the Jets have one of the worst passing offenses in the league and have struggled throughout the season. The Jets defense is slightly better than the Cowboys, but the difference is minimal.This means that with the Cowboys' stronger offense, they should be able to win the game.Jerry Jones on getting the win against the JetsJerry Jones has also spoken to the media about what a win against the New York Jets would do for his team. He said the following to local radio:&quot;A win in the NFL is never guaranteed. Yes, the Cowboys are facing some pretty tough injury news this week, but this team should still take the win in MetLife Stadium.&quot;The Cowboys come into this game not only with a poor performance defense but with a minor injury crisis. There are numerous members of the teams offensive line that have been ruled out of the game, denying Dak Prescott protection at times.However, Jones (and many Cowboys fans) are confident that they can win the game.