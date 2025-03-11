“Are you napping?” - Skip Bayless calls out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Commanders’ big moves in offseason

Skip Bayless and Jerry Jones are like peanut butter and jelly. Where there's one, there's the other. However, Bayless, a devout Cowboys fan, has gotten louder in recent times as his team has fallen into tough times.

Ad

With the free agency blitz underway, the elite Cowboys fan took to Twitter/X on Tuesday to rant about the general manager's seeming lack of urgency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Earth to Jerry Jones, are you listening, Jerry? Are you out there? Are you watching, or are you napping? Are you vacationing? Jerry, free agency has started. Movement has started, all around you. Are you paying any attention to what's going on in Washington?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Did you see what the Commanders did again today? ... They're just all out all in aggressive, to use your term of a year ago that you tricked us and fooled us and teased us with. They are flat out all in to win it all next year."

Ad

Not only is Jones seemingly taking the slow route this year, but they took the slow route last year. It took the team all offseason to pay Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb after essentially missing the best free-agency opportunity to pick up players.

In the 2025 offseason, the Commanders have already picked up Deebo Samuel and signed Javon Kinlaw, an arguably big swing on both players. Jones, meanwhile, has been much more frugal.

Ad

Jerry Jones dips toe in free agency with two frugal signings

Jerry Jones at New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

While the Cowboys general manager has thus far skipped the big fish, he has made moves in response to arguably the two biggest issues on the offensive side of the ball.

Ad

According to ESPN, Jones signed running back Javonte Williams to help shore up the running back room that was sorely hurting in 2024. He also added guard Robert Jones, in a likely response to Zack Martin's retirement earlier this offseason.

However, the price of both players was on the frugal side. Javonte Williams fetched just $3.5 million, while Robert Jones fetched $4.75 million.

Williams is coming off a 3.7 yards per carry average season in which he earned 513 yards and four touchdowns on the ground with the Denver Broncos. According to PFF, Robert Jones earned a 56.1 PFF grade with the Miami Dolphins, ranking 94th out of 135 guards in the NFL.

While both moves fill a need, they read as potential insurance as the team heads into the NFL Draft. Of course, that would indicate that Jerry Jones has little interest in finding long-term solutions in the free agent market. Will the Dallas Cowboys general manager make a splash before all is said and done?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.