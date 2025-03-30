On Friday's episode of the "4th & 1" show, former NFL MVP Cam Newton got real about Ashton Hall’s physique, questioning whether the fitness influencer was natural or using enhancements. Newton didn’t hold back, scrutinizing Hall’s viral presence and unique fitness routine.

Newton also had one question for Hall.

“Are you natty?” Newton said.

Hall, a TikTok sensation, has gained massive attention for his intense, and often bizarre, morning regimen. His day supposedly starts at 3:52 a.m. with tape over his mouth. From there, it’s a rollercoaster of ice water face dunks, banana peel skincare and a four-minute pool plunge. Blue Saratoga water bottles make frequent cameos. There's also his now-iconic phrase, which he often uses on his work meeting calls.

"So looking at it bro, we gotta go ahead and get in at least 10,000," Hall said.

Social media isn’t sure what to make of Hall — fitness guru or content mastermind? Some say he’s playing into the algorithm, capitalizing on the alpha male trend. Others argue that his content promotes unrealistic standards of masculinity.

Newton, a dominant force in the NFL in his prime, knows a thing or two about peak performance. The former Carolina Panthers star was the first rookie quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards and set a single-season rushing touchdowns record. His 2015 MVP campaign led Carolina to a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl appearance.

Cam Newton’s no-curse challenge: Cleaning up his podcast for the bigger game

Cam Newton is making a bold move with his words. He announced that he’s ditching profanity on his "Funky Friday" podcast to refine his brand.

Newton declared that while his content has always been "premium" and "impactful," it’s time for a change and his reason for it is monetization. YouTube’s strict algorithms favor cleaner content and Newton is playing by a different set of rules — no longer dodging blitzes, but making sure his videos stay advertiser-friendly.

“I ain’t cursing no more," Newton said on Friday. "I’m a person that has realized the content that I’ve been producing has always been premium, impactful. There’s no denying that the content I’ve been producing is entertaining as I don’t know what. But, as I have met with my counsel. As I’m on this project of becoming the best version of Cam Newton that I possibly can, the challenge now is can you filter your tongue?”

Newton has built a post-NFL empire on YouTube, where his two channels boast over two million subscribers. However, after a meeting with his counsel, he faced a reality check.

His co-host, Peggy, had the perfect response.

“Old keys can’t open new doors,” Peggy said.

Newton appears to be taking it to heart, already five days into his no-cursing streak. However, with big guests like Shannon Sharpe on the way, his new verbal discipline will be put to the test.

