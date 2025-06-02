  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • “Are we surprised?”: NFL fans have their say as Diontae Johnson skips Browns’ voluntary OTAs

“Are we surprised?”: NFL fans have their say as Diontae Johnson skips Browns’ voluntary OTAs

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Jun 02, 2025 14:21 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

A once-prized NFL wide receiver isn’t making a great early impression with his new club. Diontae Johnson joined the Cleveland Browns in late April on a one-year contract for $1.17 million in hopes of turning his career around. The former Second-team All-Pro has decided to skip the Browns Organised Team Activities (OTAs), which, for some fan,s was not a shock.

@tristalkball said on X:

“Are we surprised?”
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Naw he a bum,” said @soluruca4merceds.
“You are not in the position to skip those bro,” tweeted @OTLFFootball.

Since being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Carolina Panthers in 2024, Johnson’s career has taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

He eventually joined the Baltimore Ravens but refused to enter their Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The club suspended him that season for conduct that they deemed detrimental to the team.

@NEEDivSNEAD on X said:

“Idk why anyone is surprised. This dude got cut from 3 teams last year. Dudes will show you if they love football or not.”
“No wonder he’s been on 4 different teams lately,” tweeted @PARobert.

Meanwhile, @DividendInves11 said:

“I think this is the end for him. He has to be on thin ice already.”

After five seasons in Pittsburgh, where his worst statistical season was 680 receiving yards, Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2024, appearing in seven games for them and accumulating 357 yards through the air.

In October of that year, the Baltimore Ravens acquired him, but he was waived by the team shortly after refusing to play in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Houston Texans claimed him off waivers in December but let him go in January 2025.

Baltimore claimed him again, though he wasn’t eligible to play the rest of the campaign, and he was officially released after the Buffalo Bills eliminated them.

Analyst is irate about Johnson skipping OTAs

While Johnson isn’t the first player to forego OTA his refusal to participate isn’t going over well with one analyst.

Kenny Mac from “The Dawgs” podcast said via Yarkbarker on Monday:

“The guy I’m more concerned about is and it’s one of our weakest positions, and it’s Diontae Johnson.”
“You’re coming in new and you have a one-year contract, a prove-it contract and you’re not there, that just boggles my mind.”

Outside Jerry Jeudy, who put up 1,229 yards receiving in 2024, the Browns didn’t do much in that department last season. Elijah Moore was their next-best receiver with 538 yards receiving.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications