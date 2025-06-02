“Are we surprised?”: NFL fans have their say as Diontae Johnson skips Browns’ voluntary OTAs

A once-prized NFL wide receiver isn’t making a great early impression with his new club. Diontae Johnson joined the Cleveland Browns in late April on a one-year contract for $1.17 million in hopes of turning his career around. The former Second-team All-Pro has decided to skip the Browns Organised Team Activities (OTAs), which, for some fan,s was not a shock.

@tristalkball said on X:

“Are we surprised?”

“Naw he a bum,” said @soluruca4merceds.

“You are not in the position to skip those bro,” tweeted @OTLFFootball.

Since being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Carolina Panthers in 2024, Johnson’s career has taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

He eventually joined the Baltimore Ravens but refused to enter their Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The club suspended him that season for conduct that they deemed detrimental to the team.

@NEEDivSNEAD on X said:

“Idk why anyone is surprised. This dude got cut from 3 teams last year. Dudes will show you if they love football or not.”

“No wonder he’s been on 4 different teams lately,” tweeted @PARobert.

Meanwhile, @DividendInves11 said:

“I think this is the end for him. He has to be on thin ice already.”

After five seasons in Pittsburgh, where his worst statistical season was 680 receiving yards, Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2024, appearing in seven games for them and accumulating 357 yards through the air.

In October of that year, the Baltimore Ravens acquired him, but he was waived by the team shortly after refusing to play in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Houston Texans claimed him off waivers in December but let him go in January 2025.

Baltimore claimed him again, though he wasn’t eligible to play the rest of the campaign, and he was officially released after the Buffalo Bills eliminated them.

Analyst is irate about Johnson skipping OTAs

While Johnson isn’t the first player to forego OTA his refusal to participate isn’t going over well with one analyst.

Kenny Mac from “The Dawgs” podcast said via Yarkbarker on Monday:

“The guy I’m more concerned about is and it’s one of our weakest positions, and it’s Diontae Johnson.”

“You’re coming in new and you have a one-year contract, a prove-it contract and you’re not there, that just boggles my mind.”

Outside Jerry Jeudy, who put up 1,229 yards receiving in 2024, the Browns didn’t do much in that department last season. Elijah Moore was their next-best receiver with 538 yards receiving.

