The three-peat dream for the Kansas City Chiefs is over. The team had only one game to go, but they were no match for the Philadelphia Eagles and lost Super Bowl LIX by a 40-22 score. The loss ended their quest for being the first-ever team to win three straight Super Bowls.

This was a heavy loss for the Chiefs. The game was 34-0 late in the third quarter, and Kansas City scored a pair of garbage-time touchdowns to make it a little less embarrassing. However, there was no denying that the Eagles were the better team from start to finish.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who failed in his quest for a first Super Bowl in his career, voiced some of his frustrations about the loss. Hopkins spoke about some "touchy calls" and placed some of the blame on the referees. He doesn't believe that the crew had a great game:

The wide receiver found the end zone during the game, but his impact was minimal. He finished the contest with just two catches for 18 yards. Although he scored a touchdown in the first Super Bowl of his career, his impact was minimal and far from his dominant prime.

Is retirement a possibility for DeAndre Hopkins in 2025 if he doesn't return to the Chiefs?

The wide receiver has given no indication about his future, but based on the situation, this will clearly go through his mind.

Hopkins will be a free agent in the 2025 season. He signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, but his impact diminished from the first to the second part of the deal. He had just 610 yards in 2024, and was traded midseason.

A first-round pick in 2013, the wide receiver will be 33 when the 2025 season starts. He was unlucky to play with a lot of below-average quarterbacks in his days in Houston and Tennessee; however, he always put in great numbers despite bad passers. At 33, his impact isn't the same.

It will be interesting to see whether the Chiefs choose to re-sign him after his midseason trade did not yield the expected results. If no contender wants to sign him, retirement will be likely.

