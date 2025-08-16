"Aren't they all hurt" "That’s just dumb": NFL fans react as Browns announce new QB battle documentary

Fans reacted as the Cleveland Browns announced releasing a new documentary on their starting quarterback battle ahead of the 2025 season.The documentary, named The Man Under Center, will cover the competition to become the Browns' QB1 in 2025.&quot;JUST IN: The Cleveland #Browns announced that they are releasing a quarterback battle documentary. 'Man Under Center.' Shedeur Sanders vs. Kenny Pickett vs. Dillon Gabriel vs. Joe Flacco vs. Tyler Huntley. THIS DOC SHOULD BE FUN,&quot; MFFootball tweetedFans shared their thoughts and reactions to the new documentary capturing the journey and competition for the Browns' starting quarterback job.&quot;I'm sorry, but that's just dumb,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;Aren't they all hurt?,&quot; chimed in another.Thejaguarmalone45$ @Thejaguarm5897LINK@_MLFootball I’m sorry but that’s just dumbBedroom Dweller @GLS_CbusLINK@_MLFootball Aren’t they all hurt?Femi O @BeEnlightened0LINK@_MLFootball This is a good idea for contentJoshua Scully @jojascullyLINK@_MLFootball Let Brian Sipe and Vinny Testaverde appear in some capacity. Maybe as “undercover” autograph seekers. And let Tim Couch narrate.BlacXOcean @BlacXOceanLINK@_MLFootball This isn’t a thing without @ShedeurSanders The owner spoke the cap of the year when he said I didn’t have him in mind, I’m sure his accountant under oath would testify otherwise.Justin Griffin @justingriffin0LINK@_MLFootball makes sense they using his name for clicks and engagementsWhile Deshaun Watson continues rehabilitating from injury, the Browns utilized the offseason to address issues in the quarterback room. They brought in veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on short-term deals. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders made their way to Cleveland.Initially, it was supposed to be a four-way competition for the QB1 job. However, after Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel suffered minor injury concerns, the Browns brought in Tyler Huntley this month.Coach Kevin Stefanski is yet to name the starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but experts and analysts project Joe Flacco to win the competition.During their preseason opener against the Panthers last week, Shedeur Sanders started and didn't disappoint, completing 14 of 23 passes attempted for 138 yards and two TDs passing. Huntley also saw time on the field, recording 51 yards and one TD passing in a 30-10 victory.NFL insider provides update on Shedeur Sanders' injury ahead of the Browns' showdown against the EaglesKevin Stefanski's team takes on the Eagles in their second preseason game on Saturday. However, Shedeur Sanders won't be in action, as he recovers from an oblique injury suffered during Wednesday's practice.NFL insider Tom Pelissero confirmed the news on Friday. He added that the Browns are looking to get Shedeur ready for their final preseason showdown against the Rams while hoping that Dillon Gabriel recovers from his hamstring injury to start.&quot;Shedeur Sanders will not play tomorrow against the Eagles because of that oblique injury that knocked him out of practice on Wednesday,&quot; Pelissero said. &quot;However, I am told that there is cautious optimism that Sanders could return to practice next week and be able to play in the preseason finale.&quot;Joe Flacco, he's been healthy taking all the first team reps. He is in line to start, but he's not going to play on Saturday. Kenny Pickett is still dealing with a hamstring injury. They are hoping that Dillon Gabriel is going to wake up feeling good enough tomorrow. ... If not, if all else fails, then it's going to be a whole lot of Tyler Huntley.&quot;The Browns-Eagles showdown on Saturday kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.