  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Aren't they all hurt" "That’s just dumb": NFL fans react as Browns announce new QB battle documentary

"Aren't they all hurt" "That’s just dumb": NFL fans react as Browns announce new QB battle documentary

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 16, 2025 04:04 GMT
Browns starting QB competition (Credits: SK library)
Browns starting QB competition (Credits: SK library)

Fans reacted as the Cleveland Browns announced releasing a new documentary on their starting quarterback battle ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

The documentary, named The Man Under Center, will cover the competition to become the Browns' QB1 in 2025.

"JUST IN: The Cleveland #Browns announced that they are releasing a quarterback battle documentary. 'Man Under Center.' Shedeur Sanders vs. Kenny Pickett vs. Dillon Gabriel vs. Joe Flacco vs. Tyler Huntley. THIS DOC SHOULD BE FUN," MFFootball tweeted
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to the new documentary capturing the journey and competition for the Browns' starting quarterback job.

"I'm sorry, but that's just dumb," one tweeted.
"Aren't they all hurt?," chimed in another.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

While Deshaun Watson continues rehabilitating from injury, the Browns utilized the offseason to address issues in the quarterback room. They brought in veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on short-term deals. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders made their way to Cleveland.

Initially, it was supposed to be a four-way competition for the QB1 job. However, after Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel suffered minor injury concerns, the Browns brought in Tyler Huntley this month.

Ad

Coach Kevin Stefanski is yet to name the starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but experts and analysts project Joe Flacco to win the competition.

During their preseason opener against the Panthers last week, Shedeur Sanders started and didn't disappoint, completing 14 of 23 passes attempted for 138 yards and two TDs passing. Huntley also saw time on the field, recording 51 yards and one TD passing in a 30-10 victory.

NFL insider provides update on Shedeur Sanders' injury ahead of the Browns' showdown against the Eagles

Kevin Stefanski's team takes on the Eagles in their second preseason game on Saturday. However, Shedeur Sanders won't be in action, as he recovers from an oblique injury suffered during Wednesday's practice.

Ad

NFL insider Tom Pelissero confirmed the news on Friday. He added that the Browns are looking to get Shedeur ready for their final preseason showdown against the Rams while hoping that Dillon Gabriel recovers from his hamstring injury to start.

"Shedeur Sanders will not play tomorrow against the Eagles because of that oblique injury that knocked him out of practice on Wednesday," Pelissero said. "However, I am told that there is cautious optimism that Sanders could return to practice next week and be able to play in the preseason finale.
Ad
"Joe Flacco, he's been healthy taking all the first team reps. He is in line to start, but he's not going to play on Saturday. Kenny Pickett is still dealing with a hamstring injury. They are hoping that Dillon Gabriel is going to wake up feeling good enough tomorrow. ... If not, if all else fails, then it's going to be a whole lot of Tyler Huntley."
Ad

The Browns-Eagles showdown on Saturday kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications