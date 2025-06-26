"Argue with your mama, not me": Ex-NFL WR snubs Drew Brees from top 10 QB of all time list for Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his eyes set on winning his first Super Bowl ring next season. He is coming off an incredible 2024 campaign, winning his first MVP award.

Allen has continuously produced remarkable performances throughout his NFL career, and has recorded at least 40 touchdowns in each of the last five seasons. While he has had difficult postseason losses, many think he can overcome the odds and win a title. If he does, some NFL pundits believe he could be among the best 10 quarterbacks in NFL history.

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones presented a case for Allen. He explained that the quarterback would surpass several NFL greats if he wins a Super Bowl.

"Watching Josh Allen with my two eyeballs, if Josh Allen wins a Super Bowl, which means he has a Super Bowl and MVP, Josh Allen will be a top 10 quarterback of all time," Jones said on Tuesday, via "The Facility." "Argue with your mama, not me."

Jones, who won the 2011 Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, doesn't have Allen as one of the top 10 greatest passers in his list. However, he declared that he will be more than willing to replace New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees should Allen win a ring.

"If you watch Josh Allen play the game of football, we have never really seen this — his running," Jones said. "Josh is too special to not be in the top 10. He is one of the most talented quarterbacks we have ever seen, with an MVP, and now you add it with a Super Bowl at 29 years old. There aren’t too many quarterbacks that we have seen that are better than Josh Allen."

Jones knows that his bold claim that Allen could be among the greatest in history would anger many fans. However, he also noted that Allen's playing style is superior than some greats, including Steve Young and Dan Marino.

Which players would Josh Allen join on James Jones' list of top 10 NFL quarterbacks?

Josh Allen has received numerous individual NFL awards, but he not yet won a Super Bowl ring. James Jones feels it is essential to making him an all-time great.

Jones' top 10 quarterbacks include Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Dan Marino.

Since joining the league in 2018, Allen has passed for 26,434 yards and 195 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 4,142 yards and 65 touchdowns, showing his dual-threat ability.

A quarterback's legacy is usually determined by his playoff achievements, just as much as his regular-season play. Even if Allen's production has been exceptional, he knows that a championship is necessary before being considered one of the greatest of all time.

