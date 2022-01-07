Bruce Arians reveals decision to cut Antonio Brown was sudden: "He was not going to be released" 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians fronted the media today and immediately addressed the Antonio Brown situation. The veteran receiver left Sunday's game against the Jets in the third quarter and did not return.

Arians was asked if Brown had been different since his return to the team after his three-game suspension for his fake vaccination card incident and if Brown felt he had not received the appropriate support from the organization.

"No, I never got that feeling," Arians said. "You know, I saw him here in the building told him he was not going to be released, you know, that we're gonna stand by him and everything was good. Everything was great until the third quarter."

Antonio Brown's allegations of the team caused a stir

The star receiver alleged that the Buccaneers tried to force him back into the game on Sunday, despite his apparent ankle injury. Brown also said in his statement via his lawyer on Twitter that Tampa injected him with what is known to be a powerful and dangerous painkiller.

Arians was asked if he and the organization were hurt by the receiver's comments. He stated that he and the team know what really happened.

"Yeah, I'm hurt," Arians said. "But I mean, I just still wish the best for him. Just get the help you need."

"Our teams great. Our team knows the truth. They know what happened. Our guys are fine. They're ready to play Carolina.”

The Buccaneers officially released Brown from the team today and will go through waivers but indicated that he will have surgery on his ankle, which effectively rules out a potential return to the field for a team this season, should he get the surgery.

Bruce Arians explains in detail what happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. https://t.co/1g45Ib9to1

After his latest incident, it is not thought that a team would take a chance on the receiver given his controversial history, but when on the field, his production has been solid.

In his seven games played this season, Brown has three games of over 100 yards receiving, with his best coming in the Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins, in which he caught seven passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The league very well might have seen the end of 33-year-old, and it is a sad way for a potential Hall of Fame career to end if Sunday was his last action in the NFL.

