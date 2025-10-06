Arik Armstead's wife Mindy shares 4-word message for Jaguars MNF clash vs. Chiefs

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 06, 2025 18:12 GMT
David Yurman 49ers Arik Armstead Event - Source: Getty
David Yurman 49ers Arik Armstead Event (image credit: getty)

Mindy Armstead voiced her support for her husband, Arik Armstead, ahead of Jacksonville’s primetime matchup against Kansas City on Monday, posting a clip on Instagram.

Mindy has often shared glimpses of their family’s life online. Mindy uploaded a short video showing them sharing a postgame hug on the sideline.

“His biggest fan, always,” Mindy wrote on Sunday.
Arik removed his helmet as he greeted his wife near the field, while Mindy, dressed in white, smiled beside him.

Arik Armstead enters MNF after a statement performance

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Monday’s clash at 3-1, following wins over Miami, Houston and San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are 2-2 and have a chance to defend their three-year reign as AFC champions.

Arik Armstead has been a steady presence on the Jaguars defensive line, registering 12 quarterback pressures through four games, good for sixth-most among NFL linemen. His defining play this season was against his former team, San Francisco, on Sept. 29, when he strip-sacked Brock Purdy to seal the 26-21 victory.

"Yeah, you can't write a better script than that," Armstead said after Sunday's game, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "Just woke up today, didn’t want to make it bigger than it was, and just live in the moment and see what today has to bring. A pretty special day, one I won’t forget."
Jacksonville coach Liam Coen named Armstead a game captain and awarded him the game ball for his performance.

The Armsteads also celebrated a family milestone earlier this year. Their son, Audemar Kristian, was born March 31, joining daughters Amiri, 4, and Ayla, 2.

"I know that our daughters too are really happy to have a baby brother, so it's definitely been a great experience thus far,” Arik said in April, via People.
Arik's wife, Mindy, added that the girls have eagerly embraced their big sister roles, calling the experience “really fun” for the whole family.

Jaguars.com analysts expect a tightly contested game on Monday, with senior reporter J.P. Shadrick noting that a win “would put the entire NFL on notice.” Jacksonville hasn’t beaten Kansas City since 2009, giving the matchup added weight under the lights at EverBank Stadium.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

