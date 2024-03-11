Bears fans stunned by franchise's $2,000,000,000 plan to move to lakefront stadium

Chicago Bears fans received exciting news regarding the team's new stadium. According to ESPN's Monday report, the Bears have now decided to concentrate on staying within the city of Chicago and have plans to construct a new lakefront stadium at a location just south of Soldier Field.

The Bears closed a deal for the 326-acre property that formerly housed Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

However, according to ESPN, the Chicago Bears are planning to invest more than $2 billion in private money into a publicly owned domed stadium and park space that would feature year-round community amenities.

Following the news of the new stadium, several Bears fans weren't happy with the latest developments. But, according to ESPN, should the Bears succeed in their plan, the team will put the Arlington Park property up for sale.

"Arlington Park died for nothing. Disgusting."

"Sounds like someone threatened them politically. Arlington Heights made sense on so many levels."

"So they tore down Arlington Race Track for nothing? That’s a bad look, if true."

"So, the McCaskeys bought Arlington for $200M to build their own stadium. Then, haggled over the tax evaluation (they still gotta pay the property tax on it anyway). And, now have shifted toward investing $2B to build a stadium they won't even own? This doesn't add up."

"Until a deal is done it's all just posturing at this point."

How many NFL teams own a stadium?

There are only four teams in the NFL that own and operate the stadiums they play in.

Stephen Ross is the owner of the Miami Dolphins while also owning Hard Rock Stadium. Gilette Stadium is owned by the Kraft Group, which also owns the New England Patriots.

SoFi Stadium, meanwhile, is owned by the Kroenke Sports Enterprises Group, which is the parent company of Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s sports teams. Finally, the Washington Commanders are the owners of FedEx Field.

Ultimately, most NFL stadiums are funded by the public's tax dollars, as it is rare for NFL owners to own the stadium as well.