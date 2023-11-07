Arnold Schwarzenegger was a ManningCast guest as the New York Jets hosted the Los Angeles Chargers and he brought a tag-along. A donkey was seen, much to the astonishment for the Manning brothers, being fed by the legendary actor.

It was a bizarre episode and helped the Jets fans take their minds off the game that was taking place. At that time, they were yet to score a point. Zach Wilson could not get anything going and everyone other than their defense was playing badly.

Their special teams set the tone for the night after a good punt was returned all the way for a touchdown for the first points of the night. It got worse when star receiver Garrett Wilson fumbled the ball and gave the Chargers back possession. If that was not enough, Zach Wilson fumbled after a strip sack and recovery by Joey Bosa. On the ensuing drive, Los Angeles scored another touchdown.

It was in the midst of this melee that the donkey appeared; at that point the Jets were already seven points down. Fans were initially stunned by the animal, especially seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger lovingly feed it, but then went on to say that it was better than seeing the Jets struggle to do anything on the field.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's donkey steals the show on ManningCast as Jets struggle against the Chargers

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their opinions about seeing a donkey on ManningCast. The New York Jets' caught strays in the comments due to their poor performance in the first half.

Based on information available on the web, the donkey that the actor fed on ManningCast is his pet Lulu.

Struggles continue throughout the first half for Jets

As bad as the Jets were, there were more depths to plumb in the first half. Already down 14-0 at one point, they brought the arrears down to 14-3 after a field goal. They got the ball in the two-minute warning and had the chance to go on another drive. Instead they went three-and-out on a 19-second drive.

The ball was punted away and the Chargers got the ball instead. A couple of throws by Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen had Los Angeles in the field goal range. It was converted from 55 yards and the score became 3-17 against New York as they went down the tunnels. It was emblematic of all the problems they have faced throughout the game and generally across the season, where they were initially tipped to win the Super Bowl.