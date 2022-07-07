"As Browns as it gets" - Former NFL star trolls NFL franchise for letting go of Baker Mayfield for peanuts

The Baker Mayfield drama has finally come to a close with the former Cleveland Browns quarterback being traded to the Carolina Panthers. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner joins a quarterback room that already has Sam Darnold and Matt Corral. According to reports, the newly acquired quarterback will have to compete for the starting position.

Rich Ohrnberger @ohrnberger Former 1st overall pick Baker Mayfield getting traded for a conditional 5th rounder and Cleveland eating half of his remaining contract is about as Browns as it gets. Former 1st overall pick Baker Mayfield getting traded for a conditional 5th rounder and Cleveland eating half of his remaining contract is about as Browns as it gets.

The details of the deal have been scrutinized by many throughout the NFL world. The Browns received a conditional fifth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-round pick based on playing time. They will also pay $10.5 million of what remained of the former Browns QB contract. Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger Tweeted his thoughts and pointed to yet another confounding move by a poorly run team.

Aside from this deal, the Browns most recently made Deshaun Watson the second highest paid quarterback in the league. The Browns also knew there was a good chance he wouldn’t play in 2022. If Watson does miss this season due to sexual misconduct accusations, he will still receive his full, nearly $45 million signing bonus. He will also only lose $1 million for another season off the field.

Mayfield lands in another favorable position with the Panthers running game and talent at wide reciever

The Browns have a history of failures at the quarterback position. Baker Mayfield, although once thought of as the Browns franchise guy, is just another addition to the team’s continuing quarterback woes. And with Watson possibly out of action for up to two years, it's hard to say how he'll look once he gets back on the field.

As for the former Oklahoma Sooner, one would have to think he could easily out-perform Darnold in Carolina to win the starting job. If Christian McCaffery can stay healthy, and wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson among his weapons, he should be in a favorable position.

