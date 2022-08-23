"As a Cowboys fan, there's no way he's the 23rd best player" - NFL fans lose their minds over league's ranking of Trevon Diggs in Top 100 players of 2022

It appears Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has split opinions this week, even among his own fanbase. The NFL released its list of the top 100 players this year. Trevon Diggs clocked in at No. 23.

The All-Pro cornerback led the NFL with 11 interceptions last season, just three short of the NFL's single-season record.

NFL Network @nflnetwork



CB Trevon Diggs joins his big brother on the And another set of brothers in the top 30! @dallascowboys CB Trevon Diggs joins his big brother on the #NFLTop100 , as he makes his debut at spot 23 And another set of brothers in the top 30!@dallascowboys CB Trevon Diggs joins his big brother on the #NFLTop100, as he makes his debut at spot 23 ⭐️ https://t.co/Ci6OV99g4E

While Diggs has racked up the accolades, it appears even Cowboys fans don't think he belongs as high as No. 23 on the NFL's Top 100 List.

Deyvi💻 @deyvi_t22 @nflnetwork @dallascowboys As a cowboys fan, theres no way hes the 23rd best player @nflnetwork @dallascowboys As a cowboys fan, theres no way hes the 23rd best player

3rd & Juan @3rdnJuan



And gets #23 cause of 11 INTs.



Massive disrespect to Xavien Howard and pretty much any other top 20 CB. NFL Network @nflnetwork



Pikachu_Rangers 🇦🇷 @Pikachu_Rangers NFL Network @nflnetwork



NFL fans pointed out that Diggs' record is a bit sketchy, considering he was the only player in the NFL who gave up 1,000 yards in coverage last year.

Peter Griffin @MicahSavedMe NFL Network @nflnetwork



TekSupport @teksupport30 NFL Network @nflnetwork



Trevon Diggs contract extension in the offing?

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

Diggs had a league-leading 11 interceptions last season. He has already set his sights higher.

The former second-round pick told reporters last week that his ambition was "to just be higher than last year. To beat my 11 and just keep going up. Just beating that, really."

Diggs also told reporters that he's polishing the rough edges in his game this offseason.

"I found things I need to work on, cleaning up my technique on the field. Nobody (is) perfect but trying to be perfect on the field and clean up some technical things."

Diggs is currently in the third year of his four-year rookie deal. He doesn't have a fifth-year option on his contract. The Dallas Cowboys, then, will be on the clock over the next 12 months when it comes to his contract.

Diggs will, no doubt, command big money. Considering he hasn't yet hit his peak, and that Jalen Ramsey's five-year, $100 million contract is the going rate, the Cowboys will be hard-pressed to make this work.

Ramsey's contract has $71.2 million guaranteed, making him the highest paid defensive back in the NFL.

All things considered, this could certainly be a big year for Trevon Diggs.

A stellar showing as a ball hawk for the Dallas Cowboys could swing things in his favor. But considering Diggs' flaws, and the fact that he gives up a good amount of yards every week, negotiations could get a bit tricky.

Kelvin Joseph's emergence could also work in Diggs' favor. The former second-round pick will, however, need to show the Cowboys that he's got the goods to line up opposite Diggs.

With 14 interceptions in 28 NFL games, though, Trevon Diggs has some leverage as he braces himself for a payday.

