Asante Samuel hints only Andy Reid could have held him back amid feud with Deion Sanders

Asante Samuel has been very vocal on social media as of late amid his feud with Deion Sanders. Samuel has been debating with various analysts and even some fans on social media about where his career and legacy stand compared to Prime Time.

On Saturday, Samuel posted on X and doubled down on his actions lately, suggesting this is how he has always been, even mentioning that former head coach Andy Reid would occasionally need to tell him to calm down during practice.

Samuel played in the NFL for a decade, primarily with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, before finishing with the Atlanta Falcons in his final year. Widely regarded as one of the premier cornerbacks of his generation, he earned two Super Bowl titles, a First-Team All-Pro honor and four Pro Bowl selections.

As for Sanders, he played in the league for 15 years, for a variety of teams, including the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. A two-time Super Bowl champion and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he earned six First-Team All-Pro honors and made eight Pro Bowl appearances.

While their individual stats are very impressive, and regardless of the debate over who is better, one thing is certain: both Samuel and Sanders are among the greatest the position has ever seen.

Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders' legacies continue through their sons

While both Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders' time on the field may be done, their sons are just starting theirs. Samuel's son, Asante Jr., was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft and has since been a starting cornerback, though he has been dealing with injuries as of late. Additionally, Samuel Sr. also has a cousin, Deebo Samuel, who plays wide receiver in the NFL for the Washington Commanders.

Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, is gearing up to become one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Widely regarded as one of the top two quarterback prospects alongside Cam Ward, Shedeur is expected to be selected early, though his exact draft position remains uncertain.

