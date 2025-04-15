Ashton Jeanty makes feelings known about meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Ashton Jeanty is considered by most around the league to be the top running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. In fact, most mock drafts are predicting that the Boise State Broncos star will be selected inside of the first half of the first round this year.

Ad

One team that has consistently been rumored to be one of his potential landing spots is the Dallas Cowboys. Their apparent interest recently took another step forward when Jeanty had a meeting with Jerry Jones. He described this experience during a recent interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show.

Jeanty said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I did meet Jerry Jones. We were just chopping it up, talking football, talking about Super Bowls."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jones has helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowl rings, but none in the past three decades. Kay Adams then asked Jeanty if Jones was anything like what he expected him to be, considering his alleged reputation as a "larger-than-life cartoon character."

Jeanty responded:

"Oh yeah, for sure. I came in the room, he was holding this championship belt, and just looking at it. And I was like, 'Ah, where's this going to go?' "

Ad

Adams then asked him where the belt came from, to which Jeanty explained it was from a boxing title fight hosted at Jones' AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys. Adams then followed up by asking Ashton Jeanty why Jones was the holding the belt during their meeting.

Jeanty answered:

"I don't know. Maybe he thinks I could be a champ or something."

Kay Adams agreed with Jeanty's speculation that Jones may have been indicating that he thinks the star running back could be a "champion." She followed that up by explaining the Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but doesn't think Jeanty will still be available at this spot. She recommended that should Dallas move up to get him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cowboys' odds of drafting Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty is likely to be the first running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. He exceeded 100 rushing yards in every game last year for ther Boise State Broncos and finished with the second-most yards in a single-season in college football history, so it makes sense why he is such an attractive target.

The Dallas Cowboys have consistently been in the mix as one of the favorites to potentially draft him. According to current draft odds, they are the third-most liekly team to land Jeanty at +600 odds, according to Draft Kings. The Las Vegas Raiders (+120) and Chicago Bears (+130) are the top-two favorites currently, and both of them have earlier picks than the Cowboys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.