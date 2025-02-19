Ashton Jeanty makes feelings known on playing at Dallas amid Cowboys draft rumors

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is one of the coveted names in the 2025 NFL draft. He has been a force in college football and finished as the runner-up to the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

Ad

In an interview with former Super Bowl Champion coach Jon Gruden for Barstool Sports, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty revealed he would love to return to play in Dallas:

"I was just there a few years ago playing high school football. So in the Ford, you know, Ford Center, you know, up there in Frisco, Texas. So, to be back in Dallas, you know, practicing in that facility, playing in that facility again. I think that would be amazing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ashton Jeanty had one of the most dominant seasons for a running back as he finished with 374 rushing attempts for 2,601 yards (7.0 yards per carry) with 29 rushing touchdowns as well as 23 receptions for 138 yards (6.0 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown. One of the more dominant factors is the fact that Jeanty never fumbled in the season as well.

Will the Dallas Cowboys be drafting Ashton Jeanty in the first round?

The Dallas Cowboys have been struggling to figure out how to get any semblance of a running game together as they released Ezekiel Elliott before the end of last season while also having Tony Pollard leave as a free agent last offseason. This offseason, Rico Dowdle is an unrestricted free agent and the Cowboys do not have much cap space to play with.

Ad

Drafting Ashton Jeanty would make a lot of sense as the running back is a position of need, giving first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer a chance to have a dominant player out of the backfield will certainly help.

The Cowboys only have Deuce Vaughn as a running back under contract going into the 2025 season after passing on a free agent last year at the position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.