Ashton Jeanty reveals getting prank called with fake Cowboys trade after Raiders drafted star RB

The Las Vegas Raiders took Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He was the first running back to be taken off the board.

Although it's been over a week since Jeanty found out that he will play for the Raiders next season, he recently said that he was the victim of a prank call on the day he was drafted. The prankster told Jeanty that he was being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, but the RB immediately knew he was being tricked.

"Some dude called me," Jeanty said in an interview with Fansided. "He was like, 'Yeah, we just traded with the Raiders and you're coming to the Cowboys,' and I just hung up, bro. But I was just like, come on bro."

Jeanty wasn't too bothered by the prank call, and even laughed it off during the interview. However, the Raders star wasn't the only prospect who received a prank call at the draft.

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the victim of a brutal prank all on Day 1 of the draft. The Cleveland Browns eventually drafted him in the fifth round, with the No. 144 pick.

Even Abdul Carter, Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord and Mason Graham were among the players who received prank calls during the draft.

Ashton Jeanty had a stellar 2024 season at Boise State, finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up

NCAA Football: Former Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Imagn

Ashton Jeanty had an excellent final year at Boise State. The RB racked up 2,610 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries, while adding 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions, helping Boise State to a 12-2 record.

Jeanty's exceptional displays saw him finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting, only behind Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter.

Although Jeanty is expected to play a key role in the Raiders' offense next season, some have raised concerns about his 5'8" stature. So, it will be interesting to see how he fits in Pete Carroll's system.

