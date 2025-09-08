Ashton Jeanty's gf Gabby drops 1-word reaction to rookie RB's first NFL TD as Raiders defeat Patriots

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 08, 2025 16:03 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty received support from girlfriend Gabby. - Source: Getty

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty made his NFL debut with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Jeanty and the Raiders took the 20-13 win over the New England Patriots and the running back marked an important milestone in the game.

Ashton Jeanty score his first career touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 1 game. It was a three-yard rush up the middle for Jeanty to put the Raiders up 14-10. Jeanty's first touchdown was celebrated by his girlfriend, Gabby Miller.

Gabby Miller shared a video clip of the touchdown on her Instagram Story, celebrating his big moment.

"YESSIRRR"-Gabby Miller wrote

Jeanty received support from his girlfriend Gabby. (Photo via gx.bby1 on Instagram)
Ashton Jeanty had 19 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown along with two catches and two receiving touchdowns.

also-read-trending Trending

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabby reflected on relationship and his NFL career

Ashton Jeanty had a standout career at Boise State University the last three seasons. His stellar collegiate career led him to being drafted sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

His girlfriend, Gabby, reflected on being able to watch him shine on the football field at Boise State from her dorm room. Gabby Miller then showed clips of getting to watch him take the field in the NFL during preseason games and how special it is to get to see him live his dream. The heartfelt post was reshared by the "wagtalk" Instagram account in August, sharing their love story on the page.

Jeanty met his girlfriend while both were students at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. Gabby Miller is a track and field athlete and then continued her academic and athletic endeavors at Austin Peay State University where she is a sprinter.

In three seasons with Boise State University, Jeanty played in 40 games, starting 26 of those. The running back had 750 rushing attempts for a total of 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns, 29 of those which came during his final season in 2024. Jeanty also caught 80 passes for a total of 862 yards and six touchdowns.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
