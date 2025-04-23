Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabby touches down in Green Bay ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Boise State running back, Ashton Jeanty, is closing in on a career-defining moment as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. This week, Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, arrived in Green Bay ahead of the event. On Wednesday, Miller shared a photo from the NFL Draft 2025 conference room on her Instagram Stories, showing her support as Jeanty awaits his professional future.
Per sources, Jeanty’s girlfriend Miller is an athlete herself. Having begun her track career at Lone Star High School, she helped the team qualify for the Texas Relays for the first time. According to Austin Peay’s website, she’s a former AAU All-American with the ERI Stars.
Miller later competed for Austin Peay and qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics in the 4x100 meters. She’s reportedly expressed aspirations of competing at the 2028 Olympic Games in LA or participating in regional events like the Pan American Games.
As for Ashton Jeanty, the 2022 Boise State freshman standout has built an elite college résumé. He led the FBS in both rushing yards and yards from scrimmage in 2024 and set several program and conference records. His 267-yard, six-touchdown performance against Georgia Southern broke a 46-year-old school record and tied Mountain West and stadium marks. He was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2024 and earned a list of national honors, including the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards.
Jeanty declared for the draft on January 7. With his name in early-round conversations, the presence of his inner circle in Green Bay suggests the wait is nearly over.
Gabrielle Miller’s Valentine’s Day post for Ashton Jeanty
On February 14, Ashton Jeanty’s girlfriend Gabrielle Miller, posted a Valentine’s Day photo carousel on IG, where she has over 3.2K followers. The post featured several pictures with Jeanty.
Miller wore a long black bodycon dress with red flower detailing and held a large bouquet of red roses. In other snaps, she posed with Jeanty. The backdrop had decorations with balloons and roses. The caption read, “mi corazón,” which translates to “my heart.”
Miller’s post came just weeks after Jeanty declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Jan. 7. The Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams closely watching him ahead of their draft decision. With the team reshaping its offense, Jeanty’s all-around game could be a fit for their backfield.
