"Asian group chats going crazy": Mina Kimes makes feelings known on Jayden Daniels' Japanese ethnicity revelation after Commanders game

Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels made a huge revelation after their season opener against the New York Giants. Fans noticed that the quarterback had a Japanese flag on his helmet during the game.In the post-game press conference, reporters asked Daniels why he had a Japanese flag on his helmet. The quarterback responded by stating that it was a tribute to his great-grandmother.&quot;My great grandmother is Japanese, so showing love to her,&quot; Daniels said.After the revelation, NFL analyst Mina Kimes came forward to share her feelings about the Commanders quarterback's Japanese ethnicity.&quot;This just came to my attention and the Asian group chats are going crazy. This is an incredible pickup for us,&quot; Kimes wrote in a tweet on X.Mina Kimes @minakimesLINKThis just came to my attention and the Asian group chats are going crazy. This is an incredible pickup for us.Jayden Daniels put up an impressive performance on Sunday against the New York Giants. He completed 19 of the 30 passes he attempted for 233 yards along with one passing touchdown, leading his team to a 21-6 victory.Last season, the quarterback helped the Commanders qualify for the playoffs while putting up a 12-5 record. They made it to the NFC Championship, where they unfortunately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels tallied a total of 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing and was honored as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Jayden Daniels' performance against the GiantsBefore the start of the season, there were some doubts about the quarterback undergoing a 'sophomore slump.' However, Pat McAfee brushed aside these worries after witnessing his performance on Sunday against the Giants.&quot;Jayden Daniels' the real deal,&quot; McAfee said on his show. &quot;This guy, sophomore slump? I don't think so. I don't think there is going to be one of those for Jayden.&quot;&quot;On the run, on a dime, in rhythm, on time. I mean, everything yesterday they looked like where they picked up right where they left for the Commanders. ... Looks like they are not just a flash in a pan. Looks like this is for real over in Washington DC, ... &quot;In the post-game press conference, Jayden Daniels stated that his main objective is to win games with the team and is not prioritizing personal achievements.&quot;I'm going out there trying to be the best version of myself,&quot; Daniels said as per the Commanders website. &quot;I don't really look at individual accolades, if we're winning football games, those come hopefully. So, I'm trying to do whatever it takes to win.&quot;Daniels and his team next take on the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 14 at Lambeau Field. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.