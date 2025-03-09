“Aside from nostalgia there’s no reason” - Broncos insider cools down possibility of Von Miller’s return to Denver

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright shot down the possibility of Von Miller returning to Denver. Miller, who was released by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, is now available as the NFL's free agency negotiating period opens.

The exchange occurred when a social media user tagged Allbright on X and asked: "Think Broncos might bring him back?"

"I just can't see why you would. You're talking about paying a rotational pass rusher whose production is roughly the same as your MUCH cheaper Edge 4 last year. Aside from nostalgia there's no reason for Denver to even consider it," Allbright tweeted on Sunday.

Buffalo's release of Miller saves the team $8.4 million in salary cap space, per NFL Network reports. The Bills just signed defensive end Greg Rousseau to a four-year $80 million extension.

Von Miller's declining production makes reunion questionable

Von Miller's three-year tenure with the Buffalo Bills produced only 14 sacks, a disappointment given his six-year $120 million deal. He had zero sacks in the 2023 campaign and struggled with injury.

The 35-year-old pass rusher performed better in 2024, with six sacks in 13 games. This level of production activated a $1.5 million incentive in his deal but wasn't enough to save his roster spot.

Denver already has a youthful edge rusher unit with Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto as starters. They are supported by Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman in relief roles.

Miller has accumulated a franchise-record 110.5 sacks in his 9.5 years in Denver. He won the 2016 Super Bowl MVP award after registering 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles against Carolina.

After getting dealt midseason to LA in 2021, Miller amassed five sacks over four playoff games, helping the Rams win the Super Bowl and the second of his career.

Miller is the NFL's active sack record holder with 129.5 in 186 games. His career awards and honors are three first-team All-Pro, four second-team selections and eight Pro Bowl selections.

As per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Bills are still willing to bring Miller back at a lower rate.

