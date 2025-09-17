"At least police it": Davante Adams urges NFL to crack down on Eagles’ controversial tush push execution

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has come forward to address the issues surrounding the Eagles' controversial Tush Push play. During an appearance on the 'Up &amp; Adam's show, he was asked to share his stance on the use of this play.Davante Adams responded by stating that instead of banning it altogether, the league could implement some sort of policing so that the play is not misused on the field.&quot;I mean, this is horrible timing, and I already know this is somehow going like people gonna hate me for speaking on it, but I used to be kind of more impartial, and I know we got them this week,&quot; Davante Adams said. &quot;So it's going to be interesting playing them after this. But I truly think if you're gonna use it like a QB sneak, be on sides and all of that, not jumping early.&quot;&quot;I don't know how often that's happened. ... So I just ask at this point if they're going to allow it to be run, then at least police and make sure guys aren't getting off the ball because they're so efficient with it that they already do such a good job that you go to at least make it fair.&quot;The Packers had proposed to ban the Tush Push play during this year's annual NFL league meeting. However, it was two votes shy of coming into motion. This has allowed the Eagles to continue using this play this season.In Week 2 against the Chiefs, the Eagles used the Tush Push play on several occasions. However, post-game analysis showed that it had led to a few false starts. Head coach Nick Sirianni came forward to address this situation, stating that they will work on polishing their execution in order to avoid unfair advantages on the field.Davante Adams is not the only one calling out the Eagles' Tush Push playApart from Davante Adams, several other prominent NFL figures have come forward to criticize this controversial play.After what occurred in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium, former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert also called it out after review showcased three different penalties during one of this play's execution against the Chiefs.&quot;I had the Eagles winning today, but it doesn't change the fact that this is a penalty and still not real football,&quot; Benkert wrote in a tweet on X.The Tush Push play is here to stay this season. However, there could be some changes implemented if NFL owners decide to vote on it during next year's NFL meeting.