Jason Kelce didn't shy away from addressing the viral rumor surrounding Roger Goodell's reported call on the Eagles' tush-push. As per reports, the NFL commissioner is planning to ban the tush push play as it is not good for television.

Though there is no confirmation, Kelce didn't hold back while sharing his view. As per the Philadelphia Eagles star, he is currently 'over' the discussion, irrespective of when it's banned or not.

Jason spoke about the same while on the New Heights podcast with brother Travis Kelce:

"At this point, I don't care. I'm over the discussion about it. we were really good at running quarterback sneak before we did the push. I don't think that it's a necessary part for it. It certainly helps. There's no question about it".

However, Jason Kelce said that he doesn't care if the play is banned or not.

"We're gonna run it right now. Because we're good at it, and it's effective. And whatever they do next season, we'll figure out a way to do something at a high level and make it effective".

He also addressed any possible health reasons, stating that he doesn't think a lot of players get injured during the tush push.

"I don't think that's a good reason. If it's for an unfair advantage, we've already seen other teams do it, and not as good of a success level. So I don't know that it's that big of a competitive advantage."

Jason Kelce's comments came after viral Roger Goodell rumors

Over the last few years, the Eagles' tush push has become one of the more popular plays in the NFL.

However, as per the Athletic, commisioner Goodell is considering to banning the play. Though this is still a rumor, there has been plenty of debate on the matter.

"Though it will all come down to the voting, the most important opinion about the play may come from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. I was told by a league source that Goodell wants to see this play removed from the game permanently."

Jason Kelce has addressed the issue before, bringing in Jalen Hurts' QB sneak into the conversation:

"In the NFL rules, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. I can tell you there are signifigant, important people in the NFL that blanch every time they see this and they just shake their head".

The Eagles have executed the "tush push" play flawlessly for the last two seasons. Despite other teams attempting the same play, they have failed miserably. As a result, there is growing demand among the rest of the league to ban the play. It appears that the Eagles will have to come up with a new strategy next season in order to gain an advantage over their opponents.

After the loss to the 49ers, Philadelphia is 10-2 on the season and will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the New Heights podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.