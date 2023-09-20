Jason Kelce addresses public outrage over controversial Jalen Hurts’ Eagles QB sneak play

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most effective plays in football known as the 'Tush Push' quarterback sneak with Jalen Hurts.

The formations sees three guys in the backfield during short-yardage situations that help push Hurts forward to convert first downs.

Last week, senior analyst/writer Peter King went on record and talked about how the play is an 'abomination' to football, referring to it as a rugby play.

Eagles' center Jason Kelce spoke about King's comments about the play and how the Eagles are so effective using the play. In a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis, he said:

"One of the beautiful things about quarterback sneak is whoever can organize is the most efficiently in that small period of time in that tight window is gonna be successful on it."

"What does he have against rugby? I'm a rugby fan. I'm like, screw you Peter King. What's wrong with Rugby? Why can't we bring rugby into the - the NFL has already taken concepts from basketball and other sports."

"We do picks on certain routes that are technically, we don't call picks. Apparently, Peter King just doesn't like rugby. He's shi**ing all over rugby like it's not a fu**ing exciting sport. Sh*t ton of people watch rugby."

Here are King's comments from last week:

"I am on record last year many times loudly saying it's an abomination. It's an idiotic rule. And the NFL has made , in my opinion, a terrible mistake in not legislating a rugby play out of the NFL."

"There's only one logical reason why and that is, in the NFL rules, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. I can tell you there are signifigant, important people in the NFL that blanch every time they see this and they just shake their head.

Should the NFL get rid of the Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push' play?

Jalen Hurts during Philadelphia Eagles v Las Vegas Raiders

There's been a serious debate on whether or not the NFL should get rid of and ban the 'Tush Push' play. Many teams (particularly defensive coaches) think it's an unfair play and it has too much of an advantage for the offense.

While the league conidered it, they elected to not list the 'Tush Push' play on its list of rule proposals and bylaws for the 2023 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles converted 94% of QB sneaks last season using this strategy, and more teams seem to be adding the play to their playbook.

