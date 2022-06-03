"Constant battle with an unjust system" - Marion Barber III attorney praises former Cowboys star for standing up against racial injustice

Marion Barber III was working on a number of things prior to his passing, according to his attorney Zoltan Papp. The former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back was working on a trucking business venture, writing a book, and had been dedicated to bringing awareness to social injustice.

Papp said that he was working on a book about his life "to show others how to work through difficult times.” Zapp went on to say that he was a warrior in a constant battle with an unjust system:

"He has been a warrior for all in a constant battle with an unjust system. He attacked his craft of football and life with grace, integrity, purpose and authenticity."

TMZ @TMZ Former NFL star Marion Barber III was working on a trucking venture, writing a book, and had been committed to raising awareness for social injustice before his tragic death this week ... his attorney tells TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/06/03/mar… Former NFL star Marion Barber III was working on a trucking venture, writing a book, and had been committed to raising awareness for social injustice before his tragic death this week ... his attorney tells TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/06/03/mar…

The attorney also went on to say that the running back lived his life in a humble manner and with kindness and generosity:

"He lived life humbly and with kindness and generosity ... and all against a system that gave little help or support, and recently went hard against him as he was working on helping others."

As for any symptoms of possible CTE, Zapp stated that the running back's personality was grounded and that it might be misconstrued as cognitive dysfunction:

"Marion's personality is grounded as a very humble and soft-spoken man, and that may be wrongly taken as cognitive dysfunction."

Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins Cowboys officials remained close to Marion Barber after his playing days. When he was going through troubles, team officials kept in contact with him and offered help if needed. “Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy,” one team official said a year ago about Barber. Cowboys officials remained close to Marion Barber after his playing days. When he was going through troubles, team officials kept in contact with him and offered help if needed. “Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy,” one team official said a year ago about Barber.

The former running back was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas and authorities have yet to disclose any information surrounding the circumstances of his death. Police say that an investigation is still ongoing.

He was 38 years old and is survived by his parents Karen and Marion Barber Jr. as well as his brothers Thomas and Dominique.

Marion Barber III's NFL Career

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Barber III was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. The running back played the first six seasons of his career with the Cowboys, making the Pro Bowl in the 2007 season.

That season, he rushed for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns on 204 carries. The 2011 season was his final one in the NFL as he ended his career with the Chicago Bears.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends for their loss.

