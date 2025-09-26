  • home icon
  • Austin Ekeler injury update: Commanders RB shares post-surgery status after suffering season-ending Achilles tear

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 26, 2025 19:01 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Austin Ekeler torn his achilles during the Washington Commanders defeat to the Green Bay Packers during week two of the season. The injury was then confirmed to be season ended.

In the last week, Ekeler has shared a video on social media where he has spoken about his injury and how is he faring post surgery.

"They said I couldn’t sweat, they didn’t say I couldn’t work out and do a little bit here and there. A set of 50 curls and 50 shoulder presses every hour, so you know keep the body activated.”
Despite the injury ruling him out for the season, Ekeler is still keeping himself fit and healthy.

Throughout the nine seasons that Ekeler has been in the NFL, he has been able to establish himself as an important part of the run game for his team.

His spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was able to lead the emerging offense under Justin Herbert.

The running back was then traded to the Washington Commanders in 2024, where he has not been able to have the same effect with the Commanders. He played 12 games in the 2024 season, but his season was curtailed due to a concussion injury.

The achilles injury this season has further removed his impact on the team, potentially denying the Commanders a solid run game this year.

The injury to Austin Ekeler is only the tip of the iceberg

The injury to Ekeler is not the only injury that is affecting the Commanders offense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have also succumbed to injury in recent games.

One could say that these players are extremely important to the success of the Commanders team as a whole.

On Friday, it was revealed that Daniels will miss this week's game with the Atlanta Falcons, with Marcus Mariota again filling in at the quarterback position

McLaurin has also been ruled out of the game with the Falcons, furthering the injury crisis that is affecting the Commanders.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
