Austin Ekeler injury update: Commanders RB shares post-surgery status after suffering season-ending Achilles tear

Austin Ekeler torn his achilles during the Washington Commanders defeat to the Green Bay Packers during week two of the season. The injury was then confirmed to be season ended.In the last week, Ekeler has shared a video on social media where he has spoken about his injury and how is he faring post surgery.&quot;They said I couldn’t sweat, they didn’t say I couldn’t work out and do a little bit here and there. A set of 50 curls and 50 shoulder presses every hour, so you know keep the body activated.”Despite the injury ruling him out for the season, Ekeler is still keeping himself fit and healthy.Throughout the nine seasons that Ekeler has been in the NFL, he has been able to establish himself as an important part of the run game for his team.His spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was able to lead the emerging offense under Justin Herbert.The running back was then traded to the Washington Commanders in 2024, where he has not been able to have the same effect with the Commanders. He played 12 games in the 2024 season, but his season was curtailed due to a concussion injury.The achilles injury this season has further removed his impact on the team, potentially denying the Commanders a solid run game this year.The injury to Austin Ekeler is only the tip of the icebergThe injury to Ekeler is not the only injury that is affecting the Commanders offense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have also succumbed to injury in recent games.One could say that these players are extremely important to the success of the Commanders team as a whole.On Friday, it was revealed that Daniels will miss this week's game with the Atlanta Falcons, with Marcus Mariota again filling in at the quarterback positionMcLaurin has also been ruled out of the game with the Falcons, furthering the injury crisis that is affecting the Commanders.