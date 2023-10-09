Austin Ekeler injury update: Latest on Chargers RB for fantasy football Week 6

Austin Ekeler is the Los Angeles Rams starting running back but has only played one game this season due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1.

Ekeler has missed the last three games for the Chargers, but following Los Angeles' bye week, the hope is that he could return to the lineup in Week 6.

Austin Ekeler injury update

Austin Ekeler has missed three straight games.

Austin Ekeler suffered a high ankle sprain during the Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Ekeler still ran for 117 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown in the loss.

After the injury, Ekeler missed the next three games, but there was a possibility that he could play in Week 4.

"I can run full speed straight ahead right now," Ekeler said. "But if I go turn -- that's where I have been trying to build back towards."

He added:

"I'm not at a point where I've gone out there and tried to push it 100% yet. That's not how the process works. You continue to build yourself back. It's kind of like climbing the stairs.

"You're not gonna just jump straight to the top stair and tell me, 'Oh yeah, I can make it there.' You kind of go one-by-one, 'OK, now we're progressing towards 100%.' So I haven't been there yet."

However, although Austin Ekeler said that it's a possibility that he would be back in the lineup in Week 4, the Los Angeles Chargers opted to keep him inactive. By keeping him out of the lineup, Ekeler has another full week of rest as the Chargers had a bye in Week 5.

What happened to Austin Ekeler?

Ekeler suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers star running back suffered the injury in the game and left in the fourth quarter. Ekeler only returned to practice in a limited setting in Week 4.

Ekeler has been relatively healthy in his career, with the Los Angeles' Week 2 game being the first he missed due to injury since 2021. He missed only nine games in his first six seasons before his latest ankle injury.

When will Austin Ekeler return?

Following the bye week, all signs point to Ekeler returning to the Los Angeles Charger lineup for Week 6.

The Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night in a pivotal game. During the bye week, Ekeler said on his podcast that he expects to be back in the lineup for that game:

“It’s bye week, so we have a lot of time to rest up, the time’s coming... we have a long time between now and Monday night football vs. the Cowboys, so expecting to be back by then, for sure.”

If Ekeler does return to the lineup it would be a big boost to the Chargers offense. After he went down with the ankle injury, Joshua Kelly has been the starting running back.

