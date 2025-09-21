  • home icon
  Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie rocks burgundy miniskirt & all-white oversized tee to cheer for Commanders vs Raiders as RB hits rehab with Achilles tear

Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie rocks burgundy miniskirt & all-white oversized tee to cheer for Commanders vs Raiders as RB hits rehab with Achilles tear

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:54 GMT
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie shared her gameday look for Sunday. - Source: Getty

Austin Ekeler's season was cut short in Week 2 when he suffered torn Achilles while running. Although the Commanders running back's season was cut short and he now begins his rehabilitation, his wife Melanie is still showing her support for the team.

Each week Melanie Ekeler gives a look at her gameday outfit in a video on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared her weekly video and told her 700,000 followers that the gameday outfit videos wouldn't be ending. She said that she still wants to have a cute outfit even when she's watching the game at home.

For Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Melanie Ekeler chose an oversized white Commanders jersey that featured rhinestone beading. She plans to tuck in the side and pair it with a dark red mini skirt. Since she will be at home, Ekeler completed the look with a pair of football slippers.

"Just because I won't be at the game this weekend does not mean I can't wear a cute outfit to watch from home."-Melanie captioned her Instagram post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Austin Ekeler had eight rushes for 17 yards and two receptions for seven yards against the Green Bay Packers before his injury. The Achilles tear came on a non-contact play as the running back ran a play.

Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie gave insight into RB's Achilles injury

Austin Ekeler's wife, Melanie, gave her followers and fans of the running back a little insight into what has happened after his injury. She shared insight in an Instagram video answering some common questions fans have asked.

Melanie Ekeler said that they had never experienced an injury like this, so they have been learning as they go. She said that she was kept updated on his prognosis from her contact with the Washington Commanders.

She was then able to see him after the game and since an Achilles tear requires surgery, they had to travel to Los Angeles where he had the procedure just four days later.

"This is the first time this has ever happened, so we're kind of figuring this out as we go. Families have a point of contact that works for the team that is in the locker room. They know what's going on. ...shoutout Alexis Dotson, kept me updated on what was going on and when we were going to be able to see him. After the game, my husband had to get surgery, and surgery happens like ASAP."-she said in the Instagram video.
Melanie Ekeler also shared with fans that Austin Ekeler will be doing his rehabilitation from home on the west coast. The running back signed a two-year deal with Washington in 2024, so his future with the team is unknown at this point.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
