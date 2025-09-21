Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie rocks burgundy miniskirt & all-white oversized tee to cheer for Commanders vs Raiders as RB hits rehab with Achilles tear

Austin Ekeler's season was cut short in Week 2 when he suffered torn Achilles while running. Although the Commanders running back's season was cut short and he now begins his rehabilitation, his wife Melanie is still showing her support for the team.Each week Melanie Ekeler gives a look at her gameday outfit in a video on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared her weekly video and told her 700,000 followers that the gameday outfit videos wouldn't be ending. She said that she still wants to have a cute outfit even when she's watching the game at home. For Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Melanie Ekeler chose an oversized white Commanders jersey that featured rhinestone beading. She plans to tuck in the side and pair it with a dark red mini skirt. Since she will be at home, Ekeler completed the look with a pair of football slippers.&quot;Just because I won't be at the game this weekend does not mean I can't wear a cute outfit to watch from home.&quot;-Melanie captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAustin Ekeler had eight rushes for 17 yards and two receptions for seven yards against the Green Bay Packers before his injury. The Achilles tear came on a non-contact play as the running back ran a play. Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie gave insight into RB's Achilles injuryAustin Ekeler's wife, Melanie, gave her followers and fans of the running back a little insight into what has happened after his injury. She shared insight in an Instagram video answering some common questions fans have asked. Melanie Ekeler said that they had never experienced an injury like this, so they have been learning as they go. She said that she was kept updated on his prognosis from her contact with the Washington Commanders.She was then able to see him after the game and since an Achilles tear requires surgery, they had to travel to Los Angeles where he had the procedure just four days later. &quot;This is the first time this has ever happened, so we're kind of figuring this out as we go. Families have a point of contact that works for the team that is in the locker room. They know what's going on. ...shoutout Alexis Dotson, kept me updated on what was going on and when we were going to be able to see him. After the game, my husband had to get surgery, and surgery happens like ASAP.&quot;-she said in the Instagram video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMelanie Ekeler also shared with fans that Austin Ekeler will be doing his rehabilitation from home on the west coast. The running back signed a two-year deal with Washington in 2024, so his future with the team is unknown at this point.