Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie shares 4-word message during Commanders RB’s offseason golf outing

Austin Ekeler is making the most of the offseason, enjoying his time away from the field. The Washington Commanders star spent Sunday playing golf with his wife, Melanie and in-laws.

His wife shared an adorable family picture of their outing on her Instagram account.

"Another fun golf morning," she wrote in the caption.

Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie shares a message during Commanders RB’s offseason golf outing/@melaniewilking

Melanie also posted a video on Instagram story, lifting some weights.

"Golfed 18 holes this morning. Ran at the field and did my workout at the gym! I am tired lol, it’s been a very active day!" she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Still from Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie's Instagram story/@melaniewilking

Ekeler is looking forward to his second season with the Commanders, who were short of one win to qualify for the Super Bowl last season. Ekeler & Co. were phenomenal throughout the regular season (12-5), making it to the playoffs. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Austin Ekeler and Melanie relive their wedding day after “one year”

Austin Ekeler and Melanie tied the knot in May 2024. They planned a grand celebration at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa.

Last week, Melanie shared a reel on her Instagram account with an overlay text:

"Reliving our wedding day one year later."

In the video, the couple is dressed in their wedding day outfits.

"A little late on this because we spent our actual anniversary on the east coast, but finally got a moment to throw the tuxedo and dress back on and soak it all in again. Still just as special," she wrote in the caption.

Ekeler and Melanie celebrated their first anniversary in May and shared a sweet joint post on Instagram on the big day.

"One year ago today, we said ‘I do,’ and it’s been the best year of my life❤️Cheers to many more years of love and happiness. Happy Anniversary @austinekeler 🥂" Melanie wrote in the caption.

The love story started after the Commanders' RB sent Melanie a message on Instagram. They started dating in 2021, and after two years, the NFL star proposed to her in a romantic beachside proposal in Laguna Beach, California, in the presence of their family members. The pair didn’t wait long, and less than a year after their engagement, they got married.

