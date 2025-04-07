"Automatically disqualified from having an opinion" - Dan Orlovsky calls out Shedeur Sanders' critics 

Shedeur Sanders had a stellar four-year collegiate career, split between the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. While he helped both programs around and appeared ticketed to be a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, recent discourse has suggested that his status could be slipping following his Pro Day last week.

Ad

Dan Orlovsky took to X on Monday to defend the son of Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders from the criticism he's received for patting the ball during his pro day. The former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst tweeted:

"If you’re making a big deal about Sheduer patting the ball, now, after his pro day workout

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It means you haven’t watched a single snap of his tape and are automatically disqualified from having an opinion"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out Dan Orlovsky's tweet on Shedeur Sanders below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The likes of Jets safety Andre Cisco and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons have been critical of Sanders' ball-patting, while Giants WR Darius Slayton came to the Colorado QB's defense.

Sanders has faced plenty of scrutiny throughout the pre-draft process. Before the ball-patting controversy, his performance in meetings during the combine was also panned.

His performance during his collegiate career suggests that it is not an issue, however, as he threw for 14,327 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He completed 70.1% of his pass attempts while adding 17 rushing touchdowns.

Ad

NFL analyst predicts that someone will trade up for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most high-profile prospects leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Mike Florio of NBC Sports recently suggested that a team will trade up for the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, provided that he slips past the New Orleans Saints, who hold the ninth overall pick.

Ad

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, the NFL insider stated:

"I think somebody secretly loves him enough that if he snakes past the Saints at nine, somebody's going to actually trade up. Whoever gets him is going to trade up to get him.

"They're going to feel compelled to go get him because they're going to be concerned that somebody else feels the same way they do. We better go get him before somebody else does. I think that's what's going to happen."

Ad

Check out Mike Florio's comments on Shedeur Sanders below (starting at the 1:23 mark):

Ad

Florio added that owners typically get more involved when it comes to first-round picks and potential franchise quarterbacks. He made it clear that front office members will appease the owners when it comes to such decisions.

Sanders is widely considered one of the top-two quarterbacks in the draft class, along with Cam Ward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb Gebrewold is a journalist who covers MMA, basketball, college football, and sports betting at Sportskeeda. A Mass Communications graduate from Purdue University, his sportswriting journey began in 2019.



As a writer, he is a rigorous fact checker and takes care to verify every bit of information in his articles via multiple sources.



Shane Battier, Jay Williams, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jahlil Okafor, and Jabari Parker are some of his all-time favorite college sports stars. He rates Duke's men's basketball team's five National Championships as his best college sport's moments.



Caleb believes college sports are not on par with national leagues such as the NBA and NFL because the best talent generally turns professional as soon as possible, however, the environment of college games is on par.



His sports interests include basketball, football, baseball, soccer, hockey, MMA, and boxing, and when not working, Caleb is busy catching up on the other sports he follows. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place