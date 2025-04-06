Micah Parsons fires back at $36,000,000 Giants WR for defending Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders' Pro Day performance sparked a discussion between Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton after the latter tried to shoot down concerns about Sanders' throwing mechanics.
NFL writer John Frascella shared a clip of Sanders' Pro Day, noting that the Colorado Buffaloes prospect took more time than necessary to release the football.
"Lot of double-taps and hitches from Shedeur today, NFL defenders close windows quickly, this was a concerning workout," Frascella tweeted.
Slayton, who signed a three-year, $36 million extension with the Giants last month, reacted to Frascella's assessment by giving his own:
"😂😂I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year. Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd&long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke😂," Slayton wrote.
Micah Parsons then joined the conversation with a short question directed at Slayton to explain how Sanders' actions could result in a sack or a turnover in an actual game.
"You realize at (sic) Pat on the ball can be difference between a sack or a throw away/completion?" Parsons tweeted.
While many analysts and team staffers were reportedly excited after seeing Shedeur Sanders live, it seems like a group of them weren't convinced that he is ready to make an impact on the NFL just yet.
NFL analyst highlights Shedeur Sanders' passing skills
While John Frascella and Micah Parsons voiced their concerns about Shedeur Sanders' throwing routine, Darius Slayton and NFL analyst Field Yates felt that the player would be fine in the league.
Yates believes that not having a strong arm won't hurt Sanders' chances to shine in the NFL. Instead, his accuracy can go a long way.
"Shedeur is not one of those guys who's gonna win at the NFL level because he's got this overwhelming arm strength," Yates said. "It's gotta be because, I still believe he's the most refined pocket passer in this year's draft, the best combination in accuracy and touch."
Yates admitted that compared to Josh Allen, Shedeur Sanders doesn't have a lot to offer in terms of arm strength, but he acknowledged that the lack of strength won't prevent him from having a solid NFL career.
