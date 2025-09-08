"Average a*s receiver": Ex-NFL coach takes issue with Travis Hunter playing more offensive snaps

Rex Ryan voiced criticism of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ deployment of rookie Travis Hunter, saying the franchise is undervaluing his potential impact on defense.
Ryan coached the New York Jets from 2009-2014 and the Buffalo Bills from 2015-2016 before transitioning into broadcasting.
He emphasized that the team is mishandling its top pick by leaning on him as a wide receiver.
"Not going to happen, man, are you kidding me? Look the offense, he's out there for 44 snaps, on defense, played six plays in on one tackle," Ryan said on Monday, via "Get Up." "Hey, Jacksonville, what are you doing?
"Man, it's a hell of a lot, lot harder to find a corner than it is a receiver. Put him as a starting corner, and let's make him special as a corner. You wasted an extra first round pick, put him at corner and let him make a difference at corner. So in other words, you're going to end up getting an average a*s receiver and an average a*s corner."
Hunter appeared on both sides of the ball during Jacksonville’s 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He lined up for 44 snaps on offense, catching six passes for 33 yards. He also logged six plays on defense and was credited with one tackle.
The rookie became the first player in 20 years to record at least five receptions and also play multiple defensive downs in the same game.
Jaguars coach gives the reason for Travis Hunter's light defensive usage of
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen pointed to missed time in training camp as the reason for Travis Hunter’s light defensive usage. The rookie lost 10 practice days to an upper-body injury, leaving him behind on new coverage schemes.
"I think that was Game 1," Coen said to reporters on Sunday.
"I think that was Week 1, where you miss 10 days or so, and there was a lot of different kind of coverage changes in the back end for us with some of their formations, adjustments. It was a lot that those guys had to handle defensively. So it was maybe a little bit less for him this game. I think it will only continue to evolve and go more."
Trevor Lawrence praised Hunter’s readiness, describing him as a reliable weapon with strong route execution and yards-after-catch ability. Veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis called the debut a confidence builder, noting Hunter’s ability to contribute on both sides of the ball.
