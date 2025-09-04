"That should be reversed": NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's position on Jaguars' Week 1 depth chart

Two-way star Travis Hunter is making waves as a debutant in the NFL this year. After a spectacular collegiate campaign, the 2024 Heisman winner was picked second by the Jacksonville Jaguars in this year's draft.Throughout the offseason, fans and experts have debated whether Hunter would continue playing both sides of the ball professionally. Jaguars coach Liam Coen cleared the air by giving him the green signal to do so.According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Travis Hunter is listed as a starting wide receiver for their season opener against the Carolina Panthers. However, he is also named as the backup cornerback behind Jourdan Lewis.Fans on social media shared their thoughts on Hunter's dual offensive and defensive position on the depth chart.MB @Brew_man84LINK@AdamSchefter That should be reversed.Jakobius @SamiusStLINK@AdamSchefter He’s really going to go both ways??COACH GOAT @JasonJDanielLINK@AdamSchefter Starting him at with wide receivers is a mistake, but you might as well just get it out of the way nowHoss 🥷 @HOSS_ibcLINK@AdamSchefter Good luck with that. Your body can only take so much it wont end well unless he is just playing here and there both ways.R.J Bets @baehelpparlayLINK@AdamSchefter he gonna be top 10 at both this seasonTHATWEB3BOY @THAT_WEB3BOYLINK@AdamSchefter This guy is a flop imaoApart from his position on the depth chart, the Jaguars also provided an update on Hunter's injury status. He had been dealing with an upper-body injury suffered during training camp that sidelined him for weeks.However, as per Tom Pelissero, the rookie has not been put on the initial injury report and will make his debut in Week 1 against the Panthers.&quot;#Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter, the No.2 overall pick who missed time in recent weeks with an upper body injury, isn't on the initial injury report and is on track to make his regular-season NFL debut Sunday vs. Carolina.&quot;Tom Pelissero @TomPelisseroLINK#Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick who missed time in recent weeks with an upper body injury, isn't on the initial injury report and is on track to make his regular-season NFL debut Sunday vs. Carolina.Panthers WR Xavier Legette shares his thoughts on Travis Hunter ahead of season openerDuring a media interview on Wednesday, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette shared his thoughts on Travis Hunter.He heaped praise on the two-way star's talents and was excited to face him on Sunday.&quot;Me personally, I don't think he got no flaws,&quot; Legette said. &quot;I think everything he do is pretty good on heat. He got a good ball skill when the ball in there. He got good speed, good transition and I don't think nothing bad about it.&quot;Last season, Liam Coen and his team finished third in the AFC South with a disappointing 4-13 campaign. The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the teams in the league that have never made it to the Super Bowl. Can they turn their fortunes this season with a revamped roster in place?