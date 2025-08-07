"Not gonna stop anybody from earning money": Travis Hunter blasts critics after facing heat from Davante Adams over two-way dream

Travis Hunter had a strong message for his critics during his appearance on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; with Kay Adams on Thursday. When asked how he feels about all the talk around him possibly not being able to keep up his two-way role in the NFL, Hunter stayed calm and confident.He said he doesn’t let the gossip bother him and believes people are just doing their jobs.“I’m not gonna stop anybody from earning their money,” Hunter said. “So, I think it’s just gossiping.”Adams pointed out that people might just be fascinated by him since he's doing something rare. But Hunter disagreed, saying excitement shouldn’t come with negative comments.“The world is better when we lift each other up,” Hunter said. “If you tell someone they can’t do something just because you couldn’t, that’s not right.”Hunter added that people even talk about his personal life to try to get a reaction. Still, he said he’ll stay true to himself:“I’m just gonna be me, just be the happy kid I’ve always been.”The Jaguars rookie's comments comes after Davante Adams made headlines after expressing skepticism about Hunter’s two-way NFL role during an appearance on &quot;The Pivot Podcast&quot; on Tuesday.“I don’t think it’s even possible to do, for real… Not at a high level. That’s just a lot of mileage, man,&quot; the Rams WR said.His comments were widely circulated and sparked controversy the following day, when Bleacher Report posted a clipped version of his quote that Adams later called out as &quot;clickbait.&quot;Looking forward, Travis Hunter is set to make his highly anticipated NFL debut on Saturday when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 2025 preseason opener at EverBank Stadium.Jaguars coach Liam Coen has confirmed Hunter will play both wide receiver and cornerback, continuing the two-way role that made him a Heisman winner at Colorado.Louis Riddick took aim at Travis HunterEx-Browns safety turned ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick expressed serious concerns about Hunter’s plan to play both offense and defense in the NFL during an appearance on &quot;The Rich Eisen Show&quot; on June 14.He warned that the physical and mental toll of playing both WR and CB in the NFL is far greater than in college.&quot;So, the physical strain and the mental strain... every hit that he takes, every route that he runs, every wide receiver that he covers, every tackle that he makes is physically going to exact take a toll on his body that's going to be measurably more significant than when it was in Colorado,&quot; Riddick said.He also expressed doubt that Travis Hunter could sustain a two-way role long-term, even if he’s talented enough to try.