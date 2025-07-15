"Who comes up with this sh!t?": Louis Riddick sounds off over Teddy Bridgewater facing suspension from coaching

The news of Teddy Bridgewater's suspension as the head coach of Miami Northwestern High School elicited strong emotions from the football community. ESPN reported on Monday that the one-time Pro Bowler has been suspended for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players.

One of the biggest responses to the ongoing issue came from Louis Riddick. He questioned the rationale behind Bridgewater's suspension on X on Monday.

"Who is making these rules? Who comes up with this sh!t? Seriously," Riddick tweeted. "It just makes zero sense. Think about the message that is being sent by suspending this man. We are so f’ed with this kind of thing happening. Wow."

Another post on the matter from Riddick read,

"This Teddy Bridgewater suspension for doing RIGHT by his football players and propping up the program with his own money is simply embarrassing. WTF are we even doing here? When I read everything he was providing for these young men, I’m thinking “Is he going to get some kind of reward? Recognition?” Come on man…this is just dumb."

According to ESPN, Bridgewater confirmed his suspension by the school in a Facebook post on Sunday.

What's next for Teddy Bridgewater?

Teddy Bridgewater paused his professional football career to take over as the head coach of his alma mater for the 2024 high school season. He led the team to a Class 3A state championship in his very first season at the helm.

Bridgewater's suspension comes after he helped pay for meals, Uber rides and recovery services for his players in the 2024 season. He self-reported the payments to the programs ahead of the 2025 campaign and was promptly served with a suspension.

However, the former NFL starting quarterback isn't planning on going anywhere. Bridgewater wrote on Facebook,

"The suspension came from MNW (Miami Northwestern) and it has impossible to suspend someone who does not work for you. So if I’m suspended from MNW I’m free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE and if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."

This indicates that Bridgewater plans to continue the program in some capacity. However, if that's not possible, there's always a pathway back into the NFL.

Bridgewater returned to the professional game in December 2024 as a backup to Jared Goff on the Detroit Lions. He featured for the side in a loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round.

