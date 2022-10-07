“Yea, it’s no coming back from this” – Darius Slay chimes in on Draymond Green vs Jordan Poole as video surfaces of Warriors stars’ wild fight

Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay entered the conversation with his take on the brawl between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

The cornerback took to Twitter and had this to say regarding the Warriors pair:

"Yea it’s no coming back from this.. bra been waiting for this day."

The NFL All-Pro cornerback's comments come after video footage surfaced of four-time NBA champion Green confronting Poole during a team practice.

In the video, Green walks up to Poole, who then shoves the seven-time All-Defensive player.

Green then decked the Warriors shooting guard, knocking him to the floor before members of the Warriors coaching staff stepped in to break up the confrontation.

There was no video showcasing what happened prior to the fight taking place.

Golden State general manager Bob Myers said the veteran Warriors forward issued an apology for his part in the fight and that discipline will be handled internally:

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens. Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Like both Green and Poole, Slay is no stranger to getting into a fight, albeit with an opponent.

Darius Slay versus DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

Back in Week 12 of the 2020 season, Slay found himself in a fight versus Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

In the Monday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and Seahawks, both players found themselves in a scuffle in the first quarter.

The Seahawks would go on to win the game 23-17 but the fight between the cornerback and Metcalf took center stage.

Metcalf finished the game with 10 catches and 177 yards receiving. Here's footage of the fight on YouTube.

While fights have always broken out between teammates across various sports, the tussle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has a different tinge to it, particularly with Green in a contract year.

