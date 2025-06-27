"Baby coaching him up on form": NFL fans get their jokes off as Brandon Aubrey maintains dad duty during training

Brandon Aubrey recently had an adorable practice partner, as the Dallas Cowboys kicker brought his son while getting some extra reps in during the offseason.

The NFL's X account posted a video of Aubrey practicing while also fulfilling his dad duties, with his baby in the background in a stroller.

"(Dallas Cowboys) kicker Brandon Aubrey still getting that offseason work in on dad duty," the NFL tweeted on Friday.

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Baby coaching him up on form," a fan said.

"That's awesome how Brandon Aubrey balances football and fatherhood. Cool to see athletes as dads too," one fan wrote.

"Baby learning from the real source," another fan wrote.

More fans left wholesome comments for Aubrey.

"What technique," one fan tweeted.

"Look at the best kicker in the league go man, so inspirational," a fan commented.

Brandon Aubrey's road to the Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey is a success story like no other. He did not start his professional career in flag football, joining the Dallas Cowboys after playing soccer as a center back.

Before he was drafted in 2022, Aubrey played for the MLS' Toronto FC. He was selected by the soccer team at No. 21 in 2017. However, he was loaned to Toronto FC II and made his professional debut against Phoenix Rising FC in March 2017.

Aubrey joined Bethlehem Steel FC in January 2018 but was released by the end of the season. He decided to go back to school and joined Norte Dame. It was his wife who inspired the placekicker to try his luck in football after the couple saw kickers miss field goals.

In 2022, Aubrey made his flag football debut with the Birmingham Stallions. A year later, the kicker played for one of the biggest franchises in the NFL, and the rest, as they say, is history.

