"Baby Rodgers coming" - Aaron Rodgers' sister-in-law, JoJo, announces pregnancy with Steelers QB's brother, Jordan, after fertility challenges

Aaron Rodgers’ brother, Jordan, and his wife, JoJo Fletcher, are going to have their first baby.On Thursday, JoJo shared a beach video on Instagram, showing her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote:“We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. Baby Rodgers coming January 2026.”Jordan commented:“Love you so much, Joelle. You’ve been so strong through everything. I can’t wait to see you as a mom.” ❤️ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan and JoJo first met on The Bachelorette in 2016 and got married in May 2022 after COVID-19 pandemic delays.Aaron Rodgers was invited to their wedding but didn't attend because of family issues that became public on the show. He later said that it was “inappropriate” for Jordan to talk about private family matters.Aaron Rodgers is now also married, just like his brothers, Jordan and Luke. He secretly got hitched to a woman named Brittani in early 2025. In a press conference, he mentioned how the wedding took place “a couple months ago,” likely in spring but gave no other details.Rodgers had mentioned Brittani for the first time in December 2024 on The Pat McAfee Show while talking about Christmas shopping.Aaron Rodgers’ sister-in-law, JoJo, shared a sweet birthday message for her husbandOn Saturday, JoJo Fletcher posted a mashup video and wrote that Jordan Rodgers is the best man she knows.JoJo thanked him for always loving, her through life’s ups and downs, and for being her biggest cheerleader. She wrote:&quot;You are soft and patient with me in moments of uncertainty, always making your first priority to put me at ease and letting me know everything will be ok. And on our very normal, boring days, you always find a way to keep our home filled with laughter and love. Who you are at your core is so special.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoJo ended her message with:“I love you beyond.&quot;On the field, Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers' QB1, having signed with the team on June 7. Before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Rodgers played with the Jets (2023-24) and the Packers (2005-22).