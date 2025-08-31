  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Baby Rodgers coming" - Aaron Rodgers' sister-in-law, JoJo, announces pregnancy with Steelers QB's brother, Jordan, after fertility challenges

"Baby Rodgers coming" - Aaron Rodgers' sister-in-law, JoJo, announces pregnancy with Steelers QB's brother, Jordan, after fertility challenges

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Aug 31, 2025 10:40 GMT
&quot;Baby Rodgers coming&quot; - Aaron Rodgers
"Baby Rodgers coming" - Aaron Rodgers' sister-in-law JoJo Fletcher announces pregnancy with Steelers QB's brother Jordan after fertility challenges

Aaron Rodgers’ brother, Jordan, and his wife, JoJo Fletcher, are going to have their first baby.

Ad

On Thursday, JoJo shared a beach video on Instagram, showing her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote:

“We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. Baby Rodgers coming January 2026.”

Jordan commented:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Love you so much, Joelle. You’ve been so strong through everything. I can’t wait to see you as a mom.” ❤️
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jordan and JoJo first met on The Bachelorette in 2016 and got married in May 2022 after COVID-19 pandemic delays.

youtube-cover
Ad

Aaron Rodgers was invited to their wedding but didn't attend because of family issues that became public on the show. He later said that it was “inappropriate” for Jordan to talk about private family matters.

Aaron Rodgers is now also married, just like his brothers, Jordan and Luke. He secretly got hitched to a woman named Brittani in early 2025. In a press conference, he mentioned how the wedding took place “a couple months ago,” likely in spring but gave no other details.

Ad

Rodgers had mentioned Brittani for the first time in December 2024 on The Pat McAfee Show while talking about Christmas shopping.

Aaron Rodgers’ sister-in-law, JoJo, shared a sweet birthday message for her husband

On Saturday, JoJo Fletcher posted a mashup video and wrote that Jordan Rodgers is the best man she knows.

JoJo thanked him for always loving, her through life’s ups and downs, and for being her biggest cheerleader. She wrote:

Ad
"You are soft and patient with me in moments of uncertainty, always making your first priority to put me at ease and letting me know everything will be ok. And on our very normal, boring days, you always find a way to keep our home filled with laughter and love. Who you are at your core is so special."
Ad
Ad

JoJo ended her message with:

“I love you beyond."

On the field, Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers' QB1, having signed with the team on June 7. Before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Rodgers played with the Jets (2023-24) and the Packers (2005-22).

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications