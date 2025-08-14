"Back to pre-injury form": NFL fans react as Dak Prescott throw a pick-six at Cowboys training camp

The return of Dak Prescott should be a welcoming sign for fans of the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise quarterback missed a big portion of the 2024 season due to a hamstring injury. With Cooper Rush as his backup, the Cowboys limped to a 7-10 finish and missed the playoffs.

Prescott struggled for much of the 2024 season before his injury. He signed a four-year, $240 million contract on the day of the Cowboys' season debut. Despite the win, he was inconsistent even before the injury, with just 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games.

The highest-paid quarterback in the league is not having the easiest of training camps. On Wednesday, he threw a pick-six to defensive end Sam Williams, prompting big cheers from the defensive side of the roster.

After the video of the interception surfaced on Twitter, NFL fans took the opportunity to roast Prescott, criticizing his read on the play and the pass to Jalen Tolbert:

"Good to see Dak is back to pre-injury form", said one fan.

"Bro, how many picks has he thrown? Only highlights I see are picks", noted a second fan.

"5-yard route to Tolbert, staring him down the whole time in the red zone. Can’t get much worse of a rep than that", a third fan wrote.

JayDeeds04 @JDeeds04 What concerns me is that I think out defense isn't going to be that good at all this season

Matt Cox @OICU812342 I can not believe Dallas could finish last in the division.

Quintin @quintin_owens Yeah Dak has always had a problem when edges drop to the flats

Dak Prescott to have the highest cap hit of any NFL player during the 2025 season

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys will trust their quarterback to overcome the 2024 questions and return to his best level. No player in the league will have a higher cap hit than Dak during the 2025 season, as he'll count for $50,5M against the Cowboys' salary cap.

His average of $60 million per year in his contract is by far the highest in the league, with other quarterbacks tied at $55 million per year.

A trade or release is not a real possibility for the franchise. Dallas would incur a dead cap of $180,5M if they decided to move on from the quarterback in 2025, and $129,9M in 2026. These numbers are simply impossible to deal with due to rules around the salary cap, so he's guaranteed to stick around for, at least, 2027.

