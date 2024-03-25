The Denver Broncos are looking for a fresh start in 2024. In addition to personnel changes, Denver will apparently also make a uniform change. On Monday, the Denver Broncos teased their fans with a social media post on X.

A short clip of the team's uniform along with a sewing needle and a caption that said 'new threads' were coming soon, an official release date wasn't mentioned. This news is what everyone in the fan base was hoping for and now they are getting confirmation that a new uniform is on the way.

"New threads"

The comments on social media were mostly positive as Denver fans were hopeful that the new look would be an improvement. Some fans were apprehensive that perhaps it would just be an alternate jersey that would be released.

Others were hopeful that the jersey concept would be more in line with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns. All of those teams have created fresh looks for their team in recent years, looks that the fan bases loved.

Below are some additional comments from fans on X about the highly anticipated new uniforms for the Denver Broncos:

When was the last time the Denver Broncos debuted new uniforms?

The Denver Broncos impending new uniforms will be the first time the organization has changed its look in over a decade. Besides the all-orange color rush uniforms Denver wears once or twice a season, the team hasn't changed its uniforms since 2012.

It was at that time the team chose to wear orange jerseys for home games. Before that though, it was 1997 when Denver made a drastic change in the look of their uniforms. Instead of the iconic "D" on the helmet, the team chose a side profile of a Bronco on the helmet. Denver also chose a navy blue jersey color scheme instead of the former light blue.

Sean Payton says it's 'realistic' that Broncos will trade up in NFL Draft

Since releasing quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this month, speculation has revolved around Denver taking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

On Monday morning at the AFC Coach's Breakfast, head coach Sean Payton spoke to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He said that it's "realistic" that the team will move up from their current pick at number 12 to draft a quarterback they can build around.

Denver doesn't currently have a second-round draft pick as they traded it to the New Orleans Saints last year to acquire Payton.