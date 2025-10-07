"Do NOT interview him ESPN": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders becomes Browns QB2 after Joe Flacco trade to Bengals

Shedeur Sanders is set to become the Cleveland Browns' backup quarterback after the team traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday. The rookie, who entered the season as the Browns' fourth-string option, has climbed to the QB2 spot.Fans shared their reactions to it.&quot;Do NOT interview him ESPN! LEAVE HIM ALONE,&quot; tweeted one.Reuben @major_buxLINKDo NOT interview him ESPN! LEAVE HIM ALONE! 😂😂&quot;Bailey Zappe season loading 😂,&quot; a fan wrote.Rick Amador @AmadorRickLINK@ESPNCleveland Bailey Zappe season loading 😂&quot;No he’s not…gah damn the media is so annoying. It will be Zappe obviously as the browns have said they don’t want Shedeur to play with Gabriel’s playbook…this is so annoying,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Bailey Zappe: 'Hold my beer…'&quot; a fan said.Others noted that Sanders could become the QB3 again when Deshaun Watson returns.&quot;Hopefully they activate Watson. Sanders isn’t ready for a real NFL game,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Only until number 4 is back starting. Then DG (Dillon Gabriel) back to number 2,&quot; another fan commented.Some were optimistic about the former Colorado Buffaloes star.&quot;He going to be qb1 next weekend,&quot; a fan tweeted.Sanders hasn't played a single snap in the regular season. He entered April's draft as a consensus top-three pick, and many believed he would take the quarterback mantle wherever he went. However, he dropped to No. 144 to the Browns, which placed him behind Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Flacco led the Browns' offense in the first four games. The veteran was benched for Gabriel in the 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, but Sanders remained the third-string quarterback.After Tuesday's trade, Sanders is expected to be Gabriel's backup in the upcoming matchups.Deion Sanders reacts to Shedeur Sanders' situation after Joe Flacco tradeDeion Sanders was asked to share his opinion on Cleveland's decision to flip Joe Flacco and a sixth-round pick for a fifth-round selection. The two-time Super Bowl champion and Shedeur Sanders' dad had a blunt response.&quot;I don’t give a darn about the Browns, I care about the Colorado Buffaloes,&quot; Deion said. &quot;I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that.&quot;Only time will tell if Shedeur plays some snaps for the Browns this season. However, trading Flacco was a step in the right direction for the rookie who has spent most of the season on the practice squad.