  "Do NOT interview him ESPN": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders becomes Browns QB2 after Joe Flacco trade to Bengals

"Do NOT interview him ESPN": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders becomes Browns QB2 after Joe Flacco trade to Bengals

By Nishant
Modified Oct 07, 2025 19:16 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions (image credit: getty)

Shedeur Sanders is set to become the Cleveland Browns' backup quarterback after the team traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday. The rookie, who entered the season as the Browns' fourth-string option, has climbed to the QB2 spot.

Fans shared their reactions to it.

"Do NOT interview him ESPN! LEAVE HIM ALONE," tweeted one.

"Bailey Zappe season loading 😂," a fan wrote.
"No he’s not…gah damn the media is so annoying. It will be Zappe obviously as the browns have said they don’t want Shedeur to play with Gabriel’s playbook…this is so annoying," another fan wrote.
"Bailey Zappe: 'Hold my beer…'" a fan said.

Others noted that Sanders could become the QB3 again when Deshaun Watson returns.

"Hopefully they activate Watson. Sanders isn’t ready for a real NFL game," one fan commented.
"Only until number 4 is back starting. Then DG (Dillon Gabriel) back to number 2," another fan commented.

Some were optimistic about the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

"He going to be qb1 next weekend," a fan tweeted.

Sanders hasn't played a single snap in the regular season. He entered April's draft as a consensus top-three pick, and many believed he would take the quarterback mantle wherever he went. However, he dropped to No. 144 to the Browns, which placed him behind Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Flacco led the Browns' offense in the first four games. The veteran was benched for Gabriel in the 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, but Sanders remained the third-string quarterback.

After Tuesday's trade, Sanders is expected to be Gabriel's backup in the upcoming matchups.

Deion Sanders reacts to Shedeur Sanders' situation after Joe Flacco trade

Deion Sanders was asked to share his opinion on Cleveland's decision to flip Joe Flacco and a sixth-round pick for a fifth-round selection. The two-time Super Bowl champion and Shedeur Sanders' dad had a blunt response.

"I don’t give a darn about the Browns, I care about the Colorado Buffaloes," Deion said. "I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that."

Only time will tell if Shedeur plays some snaps for the Browns this season. However, trading Flacco was a step in the right direction for the rookie who has spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
