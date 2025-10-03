"Baker gonna need to throw for 300+": NFL fans react as Bucky Irving set to miss Week 5 vs. Seahawks 

Fans reacted as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Bucky Irving when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field. The running back suffered a blow on his leg in a 31-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He was among the players sent for an MRI and is seeking a second opinion on his injury.Irving was spotted on Wednesday with a walking boot on his leg and on crutches. On Thursday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared a disappointing update about the Buccaneers RB.&quot;Bucs RB Bucky Irving (foot) is expected to miss Sunday’s game vs. Seahawks and is in danger of missing next week vs. 49ers, per source. Rookie Josh Williams figures to be active this week as a third back in Irving’s absence,&quot; Fowler wrote.NFL insider Adam Schefter reposted the update with the caption:&quot;Bucs missing a major contributor for Sunday’s game.&quot;Fans shared their reaction to the news.&quot;Baker gonna need to throw for 300+,&quot; one wrote.Hereforfun @HereforfunnylolLINK@AdamSchefter Baker gonna need to throw for 300+&quot;Throw Baker Throw (pls I need the fantasy points),&quot; another said.Ronnie B. @RonBunkersLINK@AdamSchefter Throw Baker Throw (pls I need the fantasy points)&quot;That foot injury robs them of a guy who's averaged over 5 targets per game as a safety valve for Mayfield,&quot; one said.𓄅Δανιήλ📵 @Kelecypt0LINK@AdamSchefter That foot injury robs them of a guy who's averaged over 5 targets per game as a safety valve for Mayfield.One fan listed down all the injuries and absentees for the Buccaneers in the upcoming game:&quot;Bucky Irving, Calijah Kancey, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke, Mike Evans, Ko Kieft, Jalen McMillan, Benjamin Morrison(DNP), Jamal Dean(DNP), Christian Izien(DNP).&quot;More joined in to share their opinion on the situation.&quot;After seeing the Niners win without Kittle, Bosa, Purdy, Jauan, Pearsall, Aiyuk, Mustapha missing one guy is a luxury and also no excuse 🙃,&quot;one posted.Jandro Huit @fortyPlusNewbieLINK@AdamSchefter After seeing the Niners win without Kittle, Bosa, Purdy, Jauan, Pearsall, Aiyuk, Mustapha missing one guy is a luxury and also no excuse 🙃&quot;We will be fine. Rachaad would be RB1 on half the teams in this league, and Sean is not known because he is RB3 but is electric as well. Let Bucky rest up. We are gonna need him for Detroit,&quot; another said.Evan T. @surfrenegadeLINK@AdamSchefter We will be fine. Rachaad would be RB1 on half the teams in this league, and Sean is not known because he is RB3 but is electric as well. Let Bucky rest up. We are gonna need him for Detroit.The Buccaneers were on an unbeaten streak until their loss last week to the reigning Super Bowl champions. They will fancy returning to winning ways in Seattle.Bucky Irving's performance this seasonBucky Irving has been impressive to start the season. In the Buccaneers’ opener against the Atlanta Falcons, he logged 14 carries for 37 yards, adding four catches for eight yards and a touchdown. He followed that up in Week 2 with 17 carries for 71 yards and six receptions for 50 yards in a win over the Houston Texans.In Week 3, Irving delivered 25 carries for 66 yards and four catches for 33 yards to help beat the New York Jets. His standout showing came the next week against the defending Super Bowl champions, where he tallied 15 carries for 63 yards and hauled in five receptions for 102 yards and a score.